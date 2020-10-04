Residents of Victorian town could return soon after leaking dam forced evacuation

Emergency services are hopeful that about 100 people living in a coastal Victorian town will soon be able to return home after they worked for two days to secure a 180-megalitre private dam that was found to be leaking on Friday.

Volunteers knocked on doors at over 40 homes in Torquay, about 80km south-west of Melbourne, on Saturday afternoon telling 109 people to leave due to fears the privately owned dam could burst.

Some had reported water flooding into their properties on Friday afternoon.

A few residents refused to go despite water entering the yards of a number of properties near the southern edge of the dam. They said there was floodwater inside their homes.

Most affected residents have spent the past two nights away from home but a spokeswoman from the Victorian State Emergency Services (SES) said it was hoped residents would be able to return by Sunday night.

The SES said it would let people know if it was safe to return by mid-afternoon.

Volunteers from the SES and the Country Fire Authority have been pumping water out of the dam after engineers said the water level needed to be lowered by at least 2 metres. They wanted 60 megalitres removed to reduce the risk, with the water being pumped across nearby farmland.

The source of the leak has yet to be identified. The dam houses recycled water so people have been advised not to play in it.

Officers from the Environmental Protection Authority checked the dam on Saturday and tested it for possible contaminants. The dam contains class C recycled water, which is regulated by the EPA and often used by councils and housing estates for irrigation.

With Australian Associated Press