Officials test for toxins from blue-green algae in Grand Lake, north of Halifax

ENFIELD, N.S. — Nova Scotia's Environment Department is investigating a potential toxic bloom of blue-green algae in a large lake north of Halifax after one person was hospitalized and two dogs died on Wednesday.

Water samples were taken from Grand Lake and the adjacent, much smaller Fish Lake, near the Wellington, N.S., and Enfield, N.S., areas on Thursday and were sent for tests for two types of toxins associated with the algae.

A news release updated today says the water samples will also be sent to a private laboratory to test for pesticides, organic and inorganic materials, as well as for petroleum hydrocarbons.

In addition, a sample of sludge found in the lake is being sent to a specialist to identify.

The department says homeowners with wells that have a depth of 30 metres or less and are located within 60 metres of Grand Lake should not use their well water for drinking, bathing or cooking until further notice.

The department is also advising people to stay out of the lake.

On Thursday, the Halifax Regional Municipality alerted residents who draw water directly from Grand Lake to stop using it immediately.

Municipal water utility Halifax Water has noted that while it operates three small systems within the same watershed as Grand Lake, none draw water from Grand Lake and residents' tap water remains safe to drink.

The Municipality of East Hants has also said their supplies are safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

