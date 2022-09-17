Residents tell of torture and deaths behind mass burial sites in liberated town Izyum

Ukrainian emergency workers prepare to exhume bodies from graves in Izyum - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When Volodymyr Kolesnyk went deep into the forest outside Izyum in search of his family’s final resting place on Saturday, he had nothing but a scrap of paper with a list of numbers given to him by occupying Russian forces.

Mr Kolesnyk lost his cousin Yuri Yakovenko, Mr Yakovenko’s wife Svitlana and mother Natalya in early March. Each of those numbers represented one of their bodies. Moscow blamed Ukrainian air strikes, but he said that was obviously untrue as Kyiv's forces were operating in the area at the time and were being pummeled by the Russian army.

As next of kin, the Russian soldiers gave Mr Kolesnyk an option - pay for a proper burial plot or the bodies would be dumped in crudely numbered graves in the undergrowth of the pine forest with the war’s other countless victims.

“They told us If you want to bury them properly the price was 7,000 Ukrainian Hryvnias (£166), but we didn’t have that money at the time,” Mr Kolesnyk told The Telegraph - one of only a few Western outlets to gain access to the newly recaptured eastern city.

“They didn’t give me their death certificates when I asked them, just gave me numbers of the graves. I visited today for the first time, because I was afraid to go there (when the Russians were here) as I heard there were mines,” said Mr Kolesnyk from his home on Saturday, as gunfire and the thud of explosions was heard ominously close.

He made the trip to replace the numbers with names, giving his relatives the respect they had been denied in death.

Zelensky: 'Russia leaves only death and suffering'

Ukrainian forces recovered a swathe of territory in recent days in a lightning counter-offensive in the east, liberating several towns from Russian forces and uncovering a grim legacy of occupation.

The forest has become a sea of white crosses, each one marked with a number correlating to a victim. Officials have so far counted 450 hastily dug graves.

"Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers," said Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, of the scenes in Izyum. Some of the remains exhumed, he said, included children and people who were likely tortured before dying.

Mr Zelensky posted a photograph of the exhumation alongside the words: “The whole world should see this. A world in which there should be no cruelty and terrorism. But all this is there. And its name is Russia.”

War crimes investigators on Friday unearthed several bodies with their hands tied behind their back in Izyum - GLEB GARANICH

Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv regional administration, said: "There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck. Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99 per cent showed signs of violent death."

The Telegraph was not able to independently verify those details and only saw a body with their hands behind their backs, but could not confirm whether they had been tied. Many of the bodies being pulled out of the ground when The Telegraph visited were so badly decomposed that it was not possible to tell if there were signs of torture from afar.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' office said on Friday it wanted to send a team to Izyum to verify Ukrainian allegations of massacres.

Newly liberated, the shellshocked residents of Izyum have begun describing the six months they lived under Russian occupation, which was like being "in prison".

Anton Chernyshov, 31, who was briefly arrested and detained by Russian troops, showed The Telegraph the spot where he stood on the top of the mountain to get one bar of phone signal.

The Russians only allowed them access to Moscow-approved radio and newspapers, and it was the only word they received that Putin's offensive was stalling.

The people of Izyum bear the scars of the brutal battle here. Mr Kolesnyk says several people in his neighbourhood were detained and tortured, suspected of collaborating with the Ukrainian military.

“We lived during the occupation like in prison. I avoided any contact with them, because I heard from people from the street about torture, I saw my acquaintances with broken noses, bruises on their hands.

"I asked them, 'What happened guys?' And they said I was 'na pidvali'," he said, using a common slang term to describe a place of torture and interrogation in the occupied areas.

But even during the darkest days, those in the city clung onto hope.

“I had no doubt that Ukrainian fighters would come back for us,” added Mr Kolesnyk. "Never."