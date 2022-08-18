Residents returning to Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as Hydro restores power

Two large generators have been delivered to a remote northern Manitoba First Nation, and now residents forced from their homes because of wildfires will finally be able to return home.

In a media release, Manitoba Hydro said that residents of Pukatawagan First Nation, a northern Manitoba community that is also commonly referred to as the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, will be able to return to the community after being evacuated for more than a month due to the threat of wildfires and after electricity was lost in much of the community.

Two large generators that were delivered to the community that sits about 850 kilometres north of Winnipeg are now up and running and Hydro said that will give the community enough power to allow residents to return to their homes.

They added it took more than a month of planning, transportation and installation work to bring the two industrial generators to Pukatawagan, and bring power back to the community, and crews will now continue to work to get the community’s normal power source back up and running.

“A lot of people worked really hard to make this happen,” Manitoba Hydro’s director of rural operations Cyril Patterson said in a Wednesday news release. “There’s lots left to do out there, but we’re happy community members can go home, while we finish the job.”

The wildfire that threatened Pukatawagan earlier this summer forced about 2,000 residents to evacuate in mid-July according to Hydro, while also damaging the power line to the community.

The community’s rail line however was not damaged, which allowed the recent shipment of the two large generators to temporarily restore power.

Hydro added that the two 1,500 kV generators are too large to be flown in and had to be brought in by train, and they now plan to continuously monitor and refuel the generators, while crews work to repair the community’s normal power supply.

Along with the generators, supplies also arrived to replace 77 fire-damaged poles on the power line that feeds the community, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Mathias Colomb Cree Nation Chief Lorna Bighetty said the delivery of the generators is welcome news, as residents look to get out of hotels and other temporary dwellings and return to their homes.

“Installing the generators means that essential services, such as health, water and sewer, service to our homes, access to the outside world through internet services, and other media are available again,” Bighetty said in a news release.

“Being in our Treaty Six territory is the comfort of home, we feel settled. We will rest at night and rise in the morning knowing that our families are safe.”

Manitoba Hydro said that crews will now get to work on the “difficult task” of setting poles in and around what they said are “steep cliffs, marsh and rock,” in order to complete repairs and return full power to the community.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun