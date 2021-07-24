Second World War bomb safely detonated and residents return home

Police said the bomb had been detonated safely (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes following the discovery of a Second World War bomb.

The live explosive has been safely detonated after it was uncovered at a building site in East Yorkshire on Thursday.

A no-fly zone was enforced over the area, and people living nearby were told to stay indoors.

Humberside Police confirmed the explosive was disarmed just after 5.40pm on Saturday.

“An unexploded WWII bomb found on the outskirts of Goole has now been successfully and safely detonated,” the force said.

“All restrictions are now lifted including all road closures. Thank you for your patience.”

The live bomb was found on Thursday morning and the area was cordoned off for two days.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team confirmed the bomb was live at Beales Homes development site.

John Sharpe, site manager, said the bomb was believed to have been dropped by a Lancaster bomber during a crash-landing.

He told the BBC: “They didn’t know what they’d dug up at first and a guy went down into the hole because we thought it was a metal pipe.

“As he uncovered it he realised it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly.”

Since the detonation, the east and west-bound carriageways of the M26 between junctions 35 and 37 have been reopened, along with a section of the A614.

