Residents report severe damage after powerful storm hits Barrie, Ont.

People in Barrie, Ont., are sharing images of destruction in the wake of a powerful storm that hit the area shortly after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning.

Images and video shared on social media show homes with their roofs partially torn off, overturned vehicles and debris littering the streets in areas of the city north of Toronto.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for the region earlier today but it was lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

A tornado warning is now in place for the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes region.

The Barrie region is now under a severe thunderstorm watch, as are parts of the Greater Toronto Area and a stretch of central and eastern Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford voiced his sympathy for those affected by today's storm.

"My thoughts are with everyone in Barrie and Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!," he said on Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press