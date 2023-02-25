Residents report houses shaking as earthquake felt in South Wales

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6km (2.2 miles), happened at 11.59pm on Friday.

BRYNMAWR, GWENT 24 FEBRUARY 2023 23:59 UTC 3.7 ML ORIGIN TIME: 23:59 41.5s UTCLAT/LON: 51.829° North / 3.271° WestGRID REF: 312.4 kmE / 215.3 kmNDEPTH:3.6 kmMAGNITUDE: 3.7 MLLOCALITY:Brynmawr, Gwent (approx. 12km northeast of Merthyr Tydfil)INTENSITY:5 EMS pic.twitter.com/da1UeRnaMH — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

Its epicentre was Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent – approximately 12 miles away from Merthyr Tydfil.

Residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 25 miles of the epicentre, reported the incident.

Reports described “the whole house was shaking”, “the rumbling and the bang woke me up”, “my bed seemed to move side to side”, and it “was like a large explosion”, the British Geological Survey said.

Below is a seismograph of the event, as picked up on our monitors. pic.twitter.com/KxcPdBo5bE — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

People on social media described hearing a loud bumping noise before their houses shook.

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she had felt what appeared to be a “mini earthquake” in Cardiff.

“My whole bed shook. Felt like something hit the wall,” she tweeted.