Residents in northern Nova Scotia search their properties for missing four-year-old

SPRINGVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA — Police in northern Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help as they search for a four-year-old boy who wandered from his home in Springville on Saturday afternoon.

The RCMP in Pictou County issued a statement saying Grady MacKinnon was last seen playing outside near East River East Side Road around 5 p.m.

The little boy is two-foot-six, weighs 37 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

He is also missing a top tooth and two bottom teeth, and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants with blue-and-yellow buses on them and blue boots.

The Mounties have asked local residents to check their properties and to turn on their outside lights.

Meanwhile, police dog teams have joined the search effort, which includes ground and air search teams.

Police are asking people not to enter the designated search area as it could impede search teams and tracking dogs.

Three photos of the boy have been released, but the Mounties say they initially had trouble getting the images because cellphone communication has been disrupted by post-tropical storm Fiona, which cut a large swath of destruction through Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and western Newfoundland on Saturday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

