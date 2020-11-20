Residents Medical Combating Shortage In Residency Positions In The US

Residents Medical Group
·4 min read

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, around 21,000 applicants were accepted to U.S. medical schools in 2018-2019. Medical admissions continue to rise. However, residency programs are not growing at the same rate.


The Residency Problem


Data from the National Resident Matching Program shows that thousands of medical students fail to match with a residency program every year. Failing to match can be the biggest disappointment in your medical career. After all the hard work and the thousands of dollars that have been spent in pursuit of medical education, it can be depressing when you learn that you failed to match with a residency program.


For the last few years, the number of graduates has exceeded the number of residences available. The residency shortage is because of funding restrictions. The Medicare program provides funds for residencies at $10 billion each year. This allocation was determined by Congress in 1997. Since then, it has not been revised. There have been efforts to pass bills to increase the allocation, without success.


The Residency Shortage & Physician Shortage


U.S Census data predicts that by 2025 there will be a shortage of over 130,000 doctors. A third of all doctors are expected to retire in the next decade. In the face of this looming shortage, there has been an increasing demand for doctors because of an aging population and the increase in insured people due to the Affordable Care Act.


The shortage of residency positions will present public health problems. When qualified doctors are not matched, it delays opportunities for them to practice and this hinders efforts to combat the projected physician shortage.


The Residency Shortage Means That Some Graduates Will Not Be Matched


It is all about supply and demand. Because there are limited positions, these positions will go to the best candidates. That matching process has become very competitive. In an ideal situation, each graduate would get a residency. However, this is not the case.


If you apply for a competitive residency such as dermatology or emergency medicine, you might fail to get a match if you didn't have high scores.


Most graduates are applying for residencies in big cities. Therefore, it is easy to miss a spot if you apply for a residency in a city hospital. Contrary, applying for a position in a rural hospital increases the chances of qualifying. That will also help in addressing the medical needs of disenfranchised rural communities.


What Should You Do if You Don't Match?


Don't panic. You should remember that you are not the first and you will not be the last medical student not to match with a resident program. Many students who failed in the first attempt succeeded in subsequent trials.


Failing to match doesn't mean that you are incompetent. The fact that you were admitted to medical school and you completed your studies shows you are qualified. A big part of the problem is the shortage of residency positions versus the high number of graduates.


It is normal to feel depressed. Therefore, you should find a support network. This can be your family members or friends. If you start having symptoms of clinical depression, you should seek professional help.


You might want to evaluate whether to continue in clinical medicine or to pursue other healthcare careers. If being a doctor is a dream that you can't brush away, you need to figure out why you didn't match. At this stage, you require mentorship and support.


Get the Mentorship You Need from Residents Medical


Qualifying for residency in these competitive times has less to do with your academic qualifications and more to do with other factors. Residents Medical will mentor you on how to navigate the murky world of residency admission. You will be empowered with skills that you cannot learn in class. These skills include:


• Soft skills


• Sound judgment


• Physical and mental stamina


• Empathy for others


• Emotional stability


• Learning and functioning in various settings


With Residents Medical, a mentor will guide you by hand until you are matched. For more information, visit https://residentsmedical.com/.

CONTACT: contact@residentsmedical.com


Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Tulsa beats Tulane in 2OT with a pick six after third-string QB throws a Hail Mary to force OT

    The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force OT in a game that was scoreless at halftime.

  • Seahawks assist Russell Wilson, defense and run game help get big win over Cardinals

    The Seahawks weren't a one-man show on Thursday night.

  • NBA's off-season sprint continues with free agency starting

    NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.Not this year.What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed timeframe, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey — looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down — offered a blunt prediction.“Completely insane,” Morey said.He may be right.Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.The person spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither the teams nor the league acknowledged the investigation publicly. The New York Times first reported that an investigation had been opened.Some deals likely won't take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal worth that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP on Thursday, and could potentially now be another big name on the move.More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; another 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That’s a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving, with a season coming up very quickly — and only a few teams have plenty of available salary-cap space to sign players easily.Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11; those haven't even been announced yet.It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.“With free agency starting as quickly as it does, we have some targets in mind there and we’ve got some other trade conversations going on as well,” said David Griffin, New Orleans’ executive vice-president of basketball operations.Really, things have already started. Plenty of names are already on the move, and the trade market is always an option for the teams that can’t just go sign a player into nonexistent cap space.“There’s a great many things happening all at one time,” Griffin said.The Lakers already have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota. A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he’ll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced publicly as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension in the coming days or weeks; five years for somewhere around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly — where he’ll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry’s father-in-law.Houston’s star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can’t talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and centre Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn’t hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.“I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves,” Riley said. “But now we’re getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Matt Arnold named GM | FastCast

    Matt Arnold gets promoted to Brewers general manager and Nelson Cruz won't sign until a decision is made on the DH on this edition of FastCast

  • 2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest news and analysis

    NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

  • Warriors' trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. could cost them more than $80 million due to luxury tax bill

    The Warriors are now on the hook for a $134 million luxury tax bill, unless the NBA steps in.

  • Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 11

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Way-too-early look at the deepest class in recent memory

    The 2021 draft class is one of the most talented and deepest classes in recent memory. There is a lot of potential star power at the top of the draft and plenty of long, playmaking guards projected to go in the first round.

  • Check the Tape: Why no one can stop Todd Gurley in the red zone

    Gurley: “When you get in that red zone man, you’ve got to find a way in because if you don’t get the touchdown, somebody else will.”

  • Jake Scott, Super Bowl MVP of Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, dies

    A big-time big-game player, Scott accounted for four turnovers in two Dolphins Super Bowl wins.