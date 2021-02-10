Residents living in fear of bankruptcy and fire ‘disappointed’ with new funding

Tom Pilgrim, PA
·5 min read

Residents of buildings facing “huge” costs to fix cladding and safety issues and living in fear of bankruptcy and fire outbreaks have described new Government support measures as “disappointing”.

Labour has previously claimed up to 11 million people are at risk from life-changing costs and unsellable properties amid the UK’s cladding crisis.

On Wednesday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced a further £3.5 billion to help end the “cladding scandal”.

Residents have said they feel “trapped” and that homes are “worthless” as structural issues on buildings across the country remain unresolved in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Natasha Letchford, a campaigner for the End Our Cladding Scandal group, said the funding was “disappointing” and would not go far enough to fix all issues, highlighting estimates putting the total bill as high as £15 billion.

Natasha and Jake
Natasha and Jake (Handout/PA)

“We welcome more money, but the reality is it won’t make buildings safe and it won’t, we don’t think, free up the housing market,” she said.

“As long as there is outstanding bills on these properties they will be worthless and people simply won’t want to buy them. I think essentially it won’t go far enough.”

She argued that the Government should “upfront fund” remediation of all issues on buildings of any height and then seek to claim costs from builders and developers.

She said loan-scheme plans to ensure leaseholders in lower and medium-rise blocks of flats will never pay more than £50 a month towards the removal of unsafe cladding would still be a “significant outgoing” for those on low incomes.

Ms Letchford, 29, who lives at Empire View in Southampton, said her nine-storey building’s High Pressure Laminate (HPL) cladding needs to be removed, while its flammable Kingspan K15 insulation is the same as that used on Grenfell.

Buying her sixth-floor flat through a shared ownership scheme, Ms Letchford owns 35% but her lease terms means she could be facing 100% of remediation costs.

Her housing association has successfully applied to the Government’s £1 billion building safety fund, but it is not clear what work will be covered.

Ms Letchford said: “My fear is huge bills. Obviously some if it will be covered, but if they say for example, we’re covering the cladding but we’re not covering the fire breaks and we’re not covering the internal compartmentation, we could still be face a bill of £20-, £30-, £40,000.

“My worst fear is that I can’t pay the costs and then I could be made bankrupt, which means that I would lose my house, but I’d also lose my job because as a qualified solicitor you can’t be bankrupt. That is my absolute worst nightmare.”

Ms Letchford said she went to bed every night “not knowing how quickly the building would go up if there was a fire” and had been struggling with panic attacks and anxiety.

“It really isn’t just the financial aspect, it is being trapped in somewhere that you feel unsafe,” she said, adding: “People just don’t know how they are going to pay the bills, don’t know what they are going to do with their lives.”

Rebecca Ashwin, 40, who lives with her 26-year-old partner, Jack Sandrey at Victoria Wharf, Cardiff, have seen their seven-building complex’s insurance increase “10-fold” to more than £600,000 after their block “failed” external wall testing, achieving a B2 rating.

They feel their life is “on pause” and are unable to consider moving to reduce their commutes.

The pair worked five jobs to buy their eighth floor home in March 2019 but have already faced costs of £3,000 when including insurance, a waking watch and new fire alarms.

Ms Ashwin, a public sector worker, explained that unless buildings secure an EWS1 form, or External Wall Fire Review form, people are unable to buy or sell homes.

She claimed that her block, which is over 18 metres, was missing fire break and had polystyrene cladding, with an estimate for remediation placed at £60,000 per flat. Such work could take seven years to complete, she said.

Ms Ashwin said homeowners in Wales were “slipping through the cracks”, with the Welsh Government “extremely slow to react” to the issue.

She has had to inform her work she faces bankruptcy due to her vetting levels, adding: “At Christmas we were telling people, ‘don’t buy us anything good because we might have bailiffs coming knocking’.

“Our pillow talk is kind of how would we get out if there was a fire, can we tie our sheets together and get down to the next balcony?” Ms Ashwin said, adding that she had turned to counselling.

“With the lockdown we’re both working from home so we’re constantly in our dangerous flat, which is the source of all this anxiety.”

She described Wednesday’s announcement as another of the Government’s “sticking plasters” and a “halfway measure”, arguing support should be for all leaseholders wherever they live and that developers should be “held to account”.

“Everybody’s in the same situation facing danger, facing bankruptcy and costs and the height of the building shouldn’t affect that,” she said.

She added the latest measures were a “huge betrayal of those in flats under 18 metres”, adding that people had been “failed and abandoned by everybody who should be in place to protect us”.

Latest Stories

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Oilers continue mastery over slumping Senators

    Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Bobrovsky (finally) shines as Panthers edge Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga highlight the stacked inaugural G League Ignite

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the stacked roster for the Ignite, where they were prior to joining the G League and what to expect in the 15 games at Walt Disney World. 

  • Jalen Green on G-League season, NBA draft stock: 'I need to keep working'

    The Ignite guard and potential top pick in this year’s NBA draft spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek about Wednesday’s start to the NBA G-League season, how he’s improved his game over the last 12 months and why he thinks he’s the top prospect in the 2021 NBA draft class.

  • The best sports and fitness Valentine's gifts under $50

    These presents are fun ways to show appreciation for loved ones on a budget.

  • Hollywood actors finalize takeover of Welsh soccer club

    WREXHAM, Wales — Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the new owners of Welsh club Wrexham, the third-oldest professional team in soccer. “Can’t get to the Racecourse Ground fast enough. Game on,” Reynolds said on Twitter early Wednesday. The announcement late Tuesday was a formality because the takeover was approved in November. The new owners have big plans for Wrexham, which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, and announced a $2.7 million equity investment. “Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham,” Reynolds and McElhenney said in a statement. They have previously outlined their vision to make Wrexham a “global force.” The plan includes documenting their first foray into the sport in a behind-the-scenes TV show. Formed in 1864, Wrexham had been a fan-owned club since 2011. The Wrexham Supporters Trust earlier voted in favour of the takeover. “We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of,” the trust said in a statement. Wrexham plays in the National League and has been outside English soccer’s four main pro leagues since 2008. The Canadian-born Reynolds is best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The equity investment includes nearly $70,000 for the women's soccer program at the club. “We are also committed to investing in current and identifying future members of the first-team squad as we build towards a promotion-challenge,” the new owners said. They expect to have a chief executive in place before the end of the season. “2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead," they added, "but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Atletico-Chelsea match in Champions League moved to Romania

    NYON, Switzerland — The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will take place in Romania this month because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England. The first leg of the last-16 matchup will be played in the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Feb. 23 instead of in Madrid on the same day, UEFA said. Chelsea said it will host the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17. Four Premier League teams have already seen the venues switched for their next games in Europe because of concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England. Liverpool and Manchester City are both headed to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in the next two weeks. In the Europa League, the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage Manchester United’s match against Real Sociedad on Feb. 18. Arsenal’s visit to Lisbon to play Benfica on the same date has been moved to Stadio Olimpico in Rome. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds

    NHL referees and linesmen are holding pre- and postgame meetings virtually, not eating meals with each other and taking all the necessary precautions to limit time spent together. They're seeing each other less but players much more, the result of a unique schedule with teams almost always facing off multiple games in a row. Working consecutive games between teams has allowed officials and players to build up more of a rapport than usual, even amid pandemic restrictions. “It’s different,” Philadelphia's Travis Konecny said. “It’s kind of fun. For me, I’m still young in the league, so I haven’t had an opportunity to really ever talk to some of the officials and get to know them too well. It’s a chance to build some relationships and see a couple familiar faces out there.” While familiarity breeds contempt on the ice among opponents, it's having the reverse effect for the men in stripes. Officiating teams get to communicate more with players and learn their tendencies outside the intensity of a playoff series when tensions can be high for everyone. “You definitely want to be nicer in the first game, I think, just to say, ‘Hello, how are you doing, how’s the room service been?’” Washington defenceman Brenden Dillon said. “When you do have that familiarity and you kind of get to know the guys, I feel like you can build a bit more of a relationship other than just the guys that are yelling at one another on the ice.” Players and officials are also running into each other more away from the rink because they're staying in the same city more often. NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom joked about the extra interaction: “They have no choice because a lot of times they’re the only people at the hotel.” Passing in the hallway of a hotel is breaking down some of the adversarial nature of that relationship, and it could be keeping penalty calls under control, even as rivalries build between teams already weary of seeing the same foe over and over. League stats show penalties aren't any higher through the first quarter of this season. “It’s great for the players and the officials to know each other as human beings,” Walkom said. "And we have quite a few officials that don’t have a ton of experience in the league, so it certainly accelerates their learning with certain players. That’s been something that’s been positive that’s come out of seeing the same teams.” Walkom is pleased with how officials have handled all the adjustments, including the need to alter arrangements at 18 of 31 arenas to follow virus protocols. Players are adjusting to it all too, even if they're not thinking much on the ice about seeing the same referees a few times in a row. “I don’t think you have to change your game,” Dallas forward Blake Comeau said. “Obviously without fans you can hear everything out there, so as a team I think we’re going to try to stay off the refs, let them do their job. I don’t think it benefits everyone by yelling and screaming at them.” COVID-19 PROBLEMS So far, 34 games through Tuesday have been postponed because of the virus, and three teams are paused through at least the weekend. New Jersey was up to 19 players on the league's virus protocol list, Minnesota 12 and Buffalo nine. “If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days,” said Wild general manager Bill Guerin, whose team won't play again until at least next Tuesday. “We’ll be OK in the end.” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams still expects his team to play all 56 regular-season games, and there has been no indication yet from the NHL that it will sort playoff standings by points percentage. CRAZY COLUMBUS It seems like Columbus is at the centre of the league this season. First there was Pierre-Luc Dubois' change of scenery request, his benching and blockbuster trade to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and hometown kid Jack Roslovic. Then the Blue Jackets were on the wrong end of a bizarre botched video review in a loss to Carolina on Sunday. And then coach John Tortorella benched Laine on Monday. On Tuesday, Mikko Koivu abruptly retired because he wasn't playing up to his expectations. What's next? Oh, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract with no extension in place. GAME OF THE WEEK The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off Friday for the fifth time in seven consecutive meetings, a record for an NHL or NBA regular season. LEADERS (through Monday) Goals: Auston Matthews (Toronto), 11; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 17; Points: McDavid, 27; Ice time: Brent Burns (San Jose), 27:32; Goals-against average: Petr Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save percentage: Mike Smith (Edmonton), .964. ___ AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • 'I've got your back': Here's what it meant to work alongside Terez Paylor

    Once you got close to Terez, you learned all the things that attracted people from afar were real. He was kind. He was caring.