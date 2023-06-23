Residents jump in to snuff out burning stump in Yellowknife

Gary Wool, on right, helped put out a fire in Yellowknife.

Gary Wool was turning onto Old Airport Rd. in Yellowknife on Tuesday when he looked out his window and saw smoke.

Instead of trying to get away from the danger, he drove towards it.

When he got closer he noticed that two other people were already there trying to put the flame out.

"Yellowknife's like that. People see a problem and all sorts of different folks get involved right away and get it all fixed up," he said.

Wool said it was a stump that was burning. The three men all stepped on the fire to put it out. Wool said one of the men also had a fire extinguisher that they used on the flame. The fire was located close to the intersection of Old Airport Rd. and Bristol Ave.

Wool said the fire had been spreading, and while the situation was manageable, it could have turned worse.

"It was lots of dead branches, and stuff on the ground, so it could have been a bigger problem," he said.

Wool says the fire was roughly five or six feet high. Within minutes, the fire department also showed up and began to use their hoses to put out the flame.

Firefighters.

Firefighters at work putting out the fire. (Submitted by Gary Wool)

For Wool, the impact of fire danger hits close to home.

He said he had 11 people staying at his place who were affected by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve.

"I don't know where everybody in Yellowknife would go," he said.

"It could be a very big problem."

This isn't the first time there's been a fire scare in Yellowknife this summer.

Earlier this month, another resident discovered two human-caused fires right behind her home. They both happened near the Frame Lake trail downtown.

The Northwest Territories has adopted FireSmart which is a national program that helps increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfire.

The city did not respond to a request for comment about the fire.