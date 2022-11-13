Residents hurt jumping from windows during Fort Worth apartment fire; over 25 displaced

Residents were injured while jumping out of windows to escape a fire Saturday in their Fort Worth apartment building, which affected 24 units and displaced more than 25 people, according to the fire department.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of Sappington Place, on the city’s west side. Multiple calls were made to 911 reporting the fire, injured civilians and the possibility of residents trapped inside, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story building. They made entry to see if anyone was trapped, began extinguishing the fire and set up a triage area for injured residents.

“In an effort to escape the flames, some residents could only escape by jumping from their windows,” the department said. “Thankfully, neighbors helped move neighbors to safety and the injured were treated and transported to local hospitals.”

Firefighters battled the fire for close to an hour. A second alarm was requested, bringing in more manpower and equipment.

All two dozen units in the building were affected. Eight apartments were destroyed and multiple others were heavily damaged.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas was on scene to help the displaced residents.

“With more than 25 people without a place to go in the freezing temperatures, a reception area was set up at the R.D. Evans Community Center with the City of Fort Worth Park and Recreation Department assisting in the operation,” the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.