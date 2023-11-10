Residents gather in Alton, Bolton for Remembrance ceremonies

Caledon residents showed up in droves last weekend to remember those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

On November 5, Remembrance services were held in Alton and Bolton to honour all those who served, and are currently serving, Canada in uniform.

On Sunday morning at 10 a.m., people of all ages began gathering at the Alton Legion for a Remembrance ceremony that began shortly thereafter.

Cadets led a parade towards the Cenotaph at the Legion, where the ceremony began. A moment of silence was held, the national anthem played, and an honour roll read — names of local people who died serving Canada in conflict.

Many wreaths were laid at the foot of the cenotaph, including some by dignitaries such as Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Regional Councillor Mario Russo.

The Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Honour Guard was at the ceremony, as well as members of the Caledon OPP. Many Alton Legion members were involved in making the ceremony a success.

The Alton Remembrance ceremony was not the only to be held on Sunday, as there was one held in Bolton not long after.

At 12:30 p.m. a portion of Highway 50 was closed to traffic so a parade could march up Bolton’s North Hill to the Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In the parade were Cadets, politicians, the Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Honour Guard, Caledon OPP, members of many local service groups and more.

When the parade arrived at the Cemetery’s cenotaph, the Remembrance service began. A moment of silence was held, poems were read, and the national anthem was sung.

Many wreaths were also laid at this ceremony, by dignitaries such as Ward 5 Councillor Tony Rosa.

There was a special story shared about Vimy Ridge during the ceremony.

It detailed the life of Canadian soldier Lieutenant Leslie Miller, who after fighting in the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France in 1917, mailed home acorns from oak trees in the region.

Those acorns were planted on his family farm and flourished there. A not-for-profit called The Vimy Oaks Legacy Corporation repatriated some of these oaks’ saplings to Vimy Ridge in 2018. Since then, they have been distributing them across Canada as well, to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge and the Canadian soldiers who died in it.

The Laurel Hill Cemetery now has its own “Vimy Oak”, descended from the acorns that Miller sent home.

A special thank you was given to all who volunteered to make the Bolton ceremony a success.

A Remembrance ceremony will be held at Caledon Town Hall at 10:50 a.m. on November 10.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen