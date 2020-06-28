Residents of Gagetown, N.B., celebrate as river ferry returns to service

GAGETOWN, N.B. — Residents of Gagetown and Jemseg, N.B., can wave to each other across the St. John River, but they needed to make a round-trip drive for a couple of hours to get any closer without their beloved river ferry for the last four years.

The free-of-charge, 15-car ferry linking the two communities went back into service Sunday for the first time since being cancelled as a cost-cutting move by a previous government in 2016.

It was welcome news for residents of Gagetown who had seen a dramatic decline in traffic and tourism revenues in recent years, and lobbied government to restore the crossing.

Gagetown Mayor Mike Blaney says the ferries are more than just part of the road system, they're also part of the fabric that connects families and farming in the region.

Hugh Harmon farms land on both sides of the river and says the loss of the ferry meant a huge cost and inconvenience when it came to tending to livestock and fields.

Invented in New Brunswick, the ferries — which use an underwater cable to guide the vessels — have been in use for more than a century.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press