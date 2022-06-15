Residents evacuate four-story Miami Beach building after partial roof collapse, city says

Residents of a four-story Miami Beach building were ordered to vacate the premises after part of its roof collapsed Wednesday morning, according to the city.

They were told to immediately evacuate the 54-unit building at 700 Euclid Ave. after it had been deemed unsafe. The city said the collapse happened in the area where the building’s electrical systems merge. No injuries were reported.

After the collapse, an Unsafe Structure notice was placed on the building and FPL turned off power.

Only two units were damaged in the collapse and subsequently condemned, the city said.

Miami Beach officials are now working with the building’s owners, who have agreed to provide temporary housing for the residents who have been displaced.

