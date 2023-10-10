Residents emerge from safe rooms to face grim aftermath of Hamas attack

A local man examines the damage to people's cars following a battle between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists - Amir Levy/Getty Images

Katry Kamenetski was breathing a sigh of relief about finally being able to step outside her home in the Israeli town of Sderot when the alarms blared again.

As she was talking to The Telegraph inside her flat, overlooking the town’s burned-out police station, the siren forced the 40-year-old and the reporter into the property’s safe room again.

It was here, behind 40cm-thick concrete walls, that she waited for many of the 72 hours she was trapped indoors as Israeli troops battled back Hamas terrorists who had flooded into the town from the nearby Gaza Strip.

Four days after Hamas terrorists launched their unprecedented multi-front assault on Israel, frontier towns like Sderot are still reeling from the fallout of the weekend’s bloodshed.

Ms Kamentski was in her apartment when the attack began to unfold early on Saturday morning.

Having lived for five years in Sderot, home to 28,000 people and situated just five kilometres from the border with the Gaza Strip, she had become accustomed to frequent alarms signalling Hamas rocket attacks and speedily retreated to the property’s safe room alongside her 23-year-old daughter.

But when gunfire was heard in the street it became clear this was an unprecedented assault, Ms Kamentski said.

“There was this weird sound - like rain. We were curious and tip-toed to the window,” she told The Telegraph, moments before Tuesday’s air raid sirens rang out.

Ms Kamentski recounted how her daughter, Yulia, then took out her phone and began recording a video from their kitchen window.

On the screen, outside of the police station nearby, a group of men clad in black clothing and wearing white headbands could be seen moving past in the dust - apparent members of the al-Aqsa brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A few hours later, Yulia filmed Israeli snipers on the roof of a building across the road as they exchanged fire with the gunmen who had captured the police station.

There were also snipers on their own rooftop and gunfire reverberated through the apartment, situated on the building’s top floor, she said.

Snipers look for Hamas terrorists from Sderot's rooftops - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

On the first day of the siege, Ms Kameneski, who repatriated to Israel from Moldova six years ago, still had enough battery on her own phone and internet connection to receive updates from local authorities advising residents to shelter in place.

Amid the warnings, her WhatsApp chats were being flooded with grim reports from work colleagues and neighbours of fellow local residents being taken hostage by Hamas gunmen.

Others posted screenshots from their buildings’ security cameras, showing terrorists gathered at their front doors.

Hours later, as evening descended, Ms Kamentski became increasingly cut off. Her electricity was no longer working, meaning the apartment was without WiFi, and her phone signal had become so weak that it was impossible to make calls.

Only occasional WhatsApp messages would trickle through, in sporadic, delayed batches.

She and Yulia, who is currently on leave from compulsory military service, resorted to reading detective stories by candlelight as they attempted to distract themselves from the horrors unfolding outside.

Sderot's wounded are evacuated just hours after the attack - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Israeli troops battled to clear Sderot of gunmen. Officials said late on Saturday they had managed to regain control of the town, only to admit on Sunday they had been forced to fend off another infiltration.

Ms Kameneski said the area around her house became increasingly quiet as her 72 hours indoors wore on.

“There were lots of soldiers outside, and everything was pitch-black. We had no phone connection and no idea what was going on in the town in general.”

Shorn of electricity and the internet, many residents resorted to peering out of their windows and shouting down to soldiers, offering to venture out and help, Ms Kamenski said.

“Some people even went out of their houses to say ‘Let me help you’ but they [the troops] would shoo everyone away.”

Ms Kamenski was finally able to leave her house on Monday evening. Outside, she saw her car riddled with bullet holes.

Soldiers patrol the streets of the city a day after the attacks - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

But it wasn’t until Tuesday morning, when Israeli officials said they had regained control of the Gaza border and fighting inside Israel itself stopped, that Ms Kameneski and her daughter were able to walk more freely and visit one of two local grocery shops, open for just a few hours.

They returned to put the supplies in the safe room after Israeli authorities on Monday advised citizens to stock up on food and water to last 72 hours, indicating worsening hostilities to come.

Like many Israelis, Ms Kameneski was also busy grappling with the personal cost of an attack that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.

She said former classmates from a Hebrew course she had studied were missing, suspected to be either in Hamas captivity or killed.

The exact number of people still missing has not been revealed by Israeli authorities.

As Ms Kameneski spoke, troops worked to demolish the nearby police building, where 10 Hamas terrorists were killed.

The remains of the police station where 10 Hamas terrorists were killed - Amir Levy/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the region, other grim reminders of the scale of the group’s attack and indications of an unmistakable build-up for a future, broader war, were evident as the military re-opened roads that had been out of bounds since Saturday.

A column of seven tanks and one armoured personnel carrier was seen speeding through fields running alongside the road leading to Gaza’s town of Deir al-Balah, shrouding the highway in yellow clouds of dust.

Meanwhile, near the kibbutz of Re’im, five kilometres from Gaza, the bodies of two suspected Hamas gunmen stripped to their underwear and already turning grey from exposure to the sun lay sprawled in a field. Other corpses, caked in blood, were scattered nearby.

A hundred metres away, a white pick-up truck marked with a sticker bearing the Arabic letter “z” stood abandoned on the side of a road, its doors flung open and RPG cartridges, goggles, clothes and flak jackets strewn in the dust nearby.

Further along the road, vans which may have been used by civilians attending a music festival in the area which later turned into a massacre, lay empty. Gunfire could be heard in the distance.