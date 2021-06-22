Residents displaced by large gas leak in Mississauga, Ont., allowed to return home

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario utility says residents displaced by a large gas leak in Mississauga, Ont., can now go home.

Enbridge Gas says its crews will be making repairs today.

It says a small number of residents may still be without gas service while the work is being done.

Fire officials say some 27 homes had to be evacuated after construction workers struck a gas main early Monday afternoon.

Platoon chief Luigi Davoli said Monday night a leak of that size is "very uncommon."

He said the gas being released sounded like "a loud jet engine."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press