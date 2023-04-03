Residents could sue housing association after neighbour's body lay undiscovered for over two years

Residents at Lord's Court in Peckham raised repeated concerns - MYLONDON/BPM MEDIA

Neighbours of a medical secretary who lay dead in her flat for two-and-a-half years are considering legal action against their housing association following "missed opportunities" to discover her body.

Sheila Seleoane was identified by dental records after her skeletal remains were found inside a one-bedroom home at Lord's Court in Peckham, South London, in February last year.

An inquest heard the 58-year-old died in August 2019 but lay undiscovered despite residents repeatedly raising concerns. London Inner South Coroner's Court was told Ms Seleoane had suffered from Crohn's disease and bowel inflammation.

Neighbours told the BBC how towels and sheets were placed under doors in attempts to keep out a stench described as "like a dead body" while maggots were reported in neighbouring homes.

But despite repeated complaints from neighbours, no-one was sent to investigate.

Sheila Seleoane

Peabody commissioned an independent investigation following her death which found multiple "missed opportunities" to discover the 58-year-old's body earlier.

The housing association said it had changed the way it investigated complaints while policies involving rent collections and gas safety checks had also been updated as a result of Sheila's case.

But residents have told the BBC they have spoken to lawyers about legal action for damages to compensate for their experience.

"We couldn't even sleep in the flat. You couldn't even eat because it was a very, very bad odour," says Donatus Okeke, a father-of-three who lives in a neighbouring flat.

One woman told the BBC: "It made me feel sick," she says. "I could taste it. It was just horrible."

Letters piling up at the property - SWNS

Another woman, who lives on the same floor as Sheila, claimed she contacted Peabody multiple times but nobody came. "I kept calling saying there's a smell of death," she says.

The report found Peabody sent letters, emails and voicemails to Sheila after her rent payments stopped but sent no-one to visit her in the year following her death.

In April 2020, Peabody again sent no-one to visit when contractors were unable to access her flat for a gas safety check. Instead the housing association wrote letters and cut off her gas supply.

Eventually, the association did visit the block following neighbours' complaints and asked police to check on Sheila but when officers received no reply they decided it was not justified to knock her door down.

In a statement Peabody said: "We have new ways of working to put people and their wellbeing at the centre of our operations.

"This is in part a cultural change which takes time, and we know very well that our services are not as good as they need to be. But we are determined to live our values, learn our lessons and continuously improve for the benefit of residents."

A Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The tragic event surrounding Sheila Seleoane's death shine a light on the utterly devastating impacts of social landlords ignoring their tenants."