Residents clear to return to Toronto-area condo after six shot dead, including gunman

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Residents who were evacuated from a Toronto-area condo where a lone gunman opened fire and killed five people can return to the building this morning.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the Vaughan, Ont., condo for an active shooting around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the gunman was shot after an "interaction" with officers, but they have not released any further details.

They say five people were found dead and another person was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca has offered his condolences to the victims' families, while also recognizing what he called the brave first responders.

Police say their investigation is "active and ongoing" and the Special Investigations Unit – Ontario's police watchdog – is also engaged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press