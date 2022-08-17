Residents of Athens’ lawless Exarchia Square resist metro station plan

Helena Smith in Athens
·5 min read

The battle lines are drawn early in Exarchia Square – and in the depths of summer, they are rigorously defined. “By 6.30am we’re here,” says Chrysoula Papageorgiou, a bespectacled schoolteacher now involved in the fight of her life to stop a metro station being built in the historic plaza. “That’s just before the first construction workers arrive. As for them, they’re here 24/7.”

The “them” in this case is a shifting platoon of police, some equipped with shields and teargas, others in full battle dress and yet others in uniforms of simple blue. Papageorgiou is among the protesters who in energy-sapping temperatures have been meeting daily and chanting themselves hoarse at the lower end of the square.

The face-off started last week when the heavily armed units were ordered to stand guard outside hastily erected metal barricades topped with chainlink fencing that overnight turned the once-vibrant square into a no-go zone.

“They want to build a metro station and so they come at 4.30 in the morning in a month when most are on holiday to do it,” she sighs, shaking her head in disbelief. “When my son saw all the metal sheets he burst into tears. In one fell swoop our neighbourhood’s only square, with all its wonderful trees, had gone. There was no attempt ever to discuss the issue with residents who actually live here. It was as if our view didn’t count.”

Few areas in the Greek capital are more redolent of resistance, leftwing solidarity, radicalism or anarchist foment than Exarchia. Gritty and graffiti-strewn, the district lies metres away from the avenue housing Athens Polytechnic, the site of the uprising against the 1967-74 Colonels’ regime, an event that would lead to the deaths of dozens of students but is now credited with extinguishing military rule.

In a neighbourhood also known for its densely populated narrow streets, protesters say the square is that rare thing: a green space that, if also synonymous with drugs and criminality, offers the opportunity for young and old to mix. “Yes, it had its problems, but it was a breathing space that was very important for those who live here,” says Nikos Papakostas, adding that the plaza’s playground was a lifeline for his two young children.

“If the metro is built it will transform the square into a concrete space of air shafts, elevators and stairs. It is a completely irrational plan that is not about city planning but politics,” Papakostas says.

Few public works have been the source of such rancour in the Greek capital in recent years. Writing in the country’s leading conservative daily, Kathimerini, on Friday, one columnist likened the dispute to the battle put up by Native Americans against the railroads in the 1860s. “Their culture couldn’t survive the advance of civilisation that the railroad brought,” opined Takis Theodoropoulos in a piece underlining the inflammatory rhetoric now surrounding the issue. “And that is what worries the natives of Exarchia most.”

The centre-right government has made the cleanup of the district, long seen by conservatives as a den of lawlessness, a priority. In an effort to restore a sense of public security to a neighbourhood whose anti-authoritarian culture has earned it a reputation for being a state within a state, the administration of the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, scrapped a law banning police from entering university campuses within weeks of assuming office in 2019.

For opponents, the metro line is the last stop in a gentrification scheme aimed squarely at altering the historically leftwing area. “A public work is being used for ideological reasons,” says Papakostas, bemoaning the prospect of Exarchia being overwhelmed by tourists once the station opens in a decade’s time. “And they are using public funds to police the area around the clock. It’s insane.”

But in a sign of the battle’s intensity, there are also many within Exarchia who disagree with that view.

For Giorgos Apostolopoulos, a city councillor with the centre-left Pasok party who was born and bred in the district, the metro is long overdue. “The vast majority are in favour of the metro and have been rooting for it since the 1980s,” he says, listing the benefits of a mode of transport that will not only reduce traffic congestion but help the area economically.

“It’s a sad fact that in most squares with metro stations, trees have had to be uprooted, but, as in the past, they will be replanted,” adds Apostolopoulos, a self-described green who is in charge of Pasok’s environmental policy. “The protesters, I’m afraid, represent a minority view, even if they have a point about rents and neighbourhoods becoming unaffordable when the likes of Airbnb and tourists move in.”

It is not lost on opponents that the new line was approved in 2018 by a leftwing government keen to sign off on a major infrastructure work that would leave its mark on the capital.

“It was then that the impact of Exarchia’s station with all its failings on the square became apparent,” recalls Nikos Belavilas, a professor of urban planning at the National Technical University of Athens. “Metro plans have been changed in the past in this city and in this case they should be changed again,” says the academic, who headed the state body tasked with overseeing Athens’ regeneration at the time.

“It would make much more sense if the station was built a few hundred metres away next to the national archaeological museum,” he says. “The numbers speak for themselves. Hundreds of thousands of visitors would use the station every year, Exarchia’s square would remain intact and this dispute would be solved.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'We didn't earn it': Episode 2 of Hard Knocks goes behind scenes of Lions' preseason loss

    Episode No. 2 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions pulls back the curtain on their last-second preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Retired players who would thrive in today's NBA

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss retired basketball players who had their primes between 2000-10 that would be great fits in the modern style of the NBA. Listen to the full episode touching on takeaways from the Raptors at Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.