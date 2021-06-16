Residents asked for input describing transportation needs

The Kincardine Area Seniors Advisory/Action Committee (KASAAC) with the support of the Municipality of Kincardine has posted an assessment survey that will be used to determine the need for accessible, safe and affordable transportation alternatives for all ages in this community.

The survey information will be used to identify short and long term solutions for transportation alternatives, as well as provide input into the Bruce County Master Transportation Plan.

KASAAC was working on this initiative a number of years ago but it lost traction and the group is endeavouring to spark some interest in the topic again. One of the pillars of an Age Friendly community, a model which KASAAC supports, is having equal access to affordable transportation.

Randy Hughes, a member of KASAAC, says the survey is not targeted at seniors, but is for everyone that has transportation needs, whether it be to work, shopping, entertainment or medical appointments.

“It’s an immediate need expressed to us through different support agencies in Kincardine,” said Hughes, referring to agencies including Community Living and the Kincardine Food Bank.

Hughes says some form of local transportation has been implemented in communities of similar size to Kincardine, including Goderich and Collingwood.

“It’s not necessarily about a transit system, but having something in place that is available and affordable,” said Hughes.

Hughes says the survey is designed to identify need and “gather information in an objective manner and determine if this is a priority." The framework of the survey was designed using models from similar communities, along with input from the Municipality and Bruce County.

The anonymous survey asks 13 multiple choice questions, with a spot for comments and suggestions at the end of the survey. Questions include the age of the responder, how they currently get around, if they would use public transportation and how often and when they would utilize the service.

Story continues

The survey will be available until the end of June and can be filled out online or a hard copy version can be picked up at local centres and business institutions. Hughes says results should be tabulated and a report made available sometime in September.

KASAAC is a grassroots not-for-profit organization that provides seniors in the area with information regarding local services and advocates for services that improve the quality of life for seniors.

For more information about the survey or to get involved with the Kincardine Area Seniors Advisory/Action Committee contact Randy Hughes at 519-396-3857. To fill out the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/79NW9BL.

Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent