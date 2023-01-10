Residential Water Softening Systems Market is Anticipated to Hit USD 5,505.4 Million at a CAGR of 5.04% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rising heath concerns Awareness about Water-borne Diseases

New York, US, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Residential Water Softening Systems Market Research Report: Sales Channel, Type, and Region—Forecast till 2027, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5,505.4 Million by the end of 2027. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.04% during the assessment timeframe.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Overview:

Water softening systems refer to filtration systems removing high concentrations of magnesium, calcium carbonate, and specific ions in hard water, causing water flow blockage in cold and hot-water pipes, cooling towers, boiler tubes, water heaters, and any other surfaces it comes in contact with. A water softening system filters out hard water minerals and softened water. This soft water is more consistent with soap and expands the lifetime of plumbing and other appliances. The capability to cut back on extra detergents & soaps needed for cleaning & laundry and expand on different use will boost the market's footprint over the assessment timeframe. In addition, saving money, energy, and time while safeguarding property will boost the market's growth. The global market for residential water softening has shown tremendous growth in the last few years. The central aspect supporting the market's growth is the rising investments in the R&D of water softening systems across the globe. Furthermore, the growing areas of applications of advanced technologies in the manufacturing water softening systems is another crucial aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10973

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for critical participants across the global residential water softening market includes players such as:

  • A.O Smith Water Technologies (US)

  • Eco Water Systems LLC (US)

  • 3M (US)

  • Pollet Water group (Beligum)

  • Culligan (US)

  • Judo (Germany)

  • MARLO (US)

  • Clack Corporation (US)

  • Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

  • FleckSystems (US)

  • Kinetico Incorporated (US)

  • Cantaure Water Group (US)

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2027

USD 5,505.4 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2027

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2027

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing in techNological advancements

Key Market Drivers

Rising heath concerns Awareness about Water-borne Diseases

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Residential Water Softening Systems Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/residential-water-softening-systems-market-10973

Residential Water Softening Systems Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Residential Water Softening Systems Market has been overgrown in the last few years due to aspects such as ongoing smart city projects in developing nations, awareness about water-borne diseases, and rising health concerns.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of awareness in rural areas and high costs are likely to restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, the world has been through a massive change, including significant losses of revenues. With the travel restriction and lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide, most of the market areas witnessed significant unexpected challenges. Unlike others, the global market for water softening systems has experienced substantially positive changes. Furthermore, with growing awareness of clean water globally, the global market for water softening systems is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10973

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the salt-based segment secured the top position across the global residential water softening systems market in 2019. The reports by MRFR anticipate the market to flourish substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of around 5.29%.

Among all the sales channels, the retail segment led the global market for residential water softening systems in 2019. the report anticipates the market segment to flourish at a healthy growth rate of around 5.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global Residential Water Softening Systems Market is analyzed across five major regions: the Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region secured the top position across the global market for residential water softening in 2019, with the most significant contribution of approximately 36.1%. The report further anticipates the regional market to flourish substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.70%. The growing demand for household products is the main factor supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the scarcity of clean water is another crucial aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's performance. Moreover, the rapidly expanding population across the region is also predicted to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe. The growing awareness regarding water-borne diseases across the region is also projected to influence the growth of the regional market over eth assessment timeframe. The region has the US as the prominent growth contributor. The growing concerns related to guaranteeing optimal water use across all sections of society boost the demand for these systems across the region. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also implemented various rules and regulations based on the contaminant type for drinking water. In addition, the rising water usage in the residential sector, growth in the per capita household disposable income, and high GDP rate in the US are also considered to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/10973

The Residential Water Softening Systems Market for the European region secured the second spot across the globe. The reports by MRFR suggest that the regional market will thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.12%. The rapid urbanization in the region caused a rise in the need for private water treatment to care for the increased popularity of drinking water and disinfection administrations. Furthermore, the rising usage of wastewater treatment processes such as the washing soda method, reverse osmosis, lime softening, and the ion-exchange resin method is also anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the review era. Prospects for key players to expand and present development in the residential water softener systems market for the evolving economies are anticipated to boost the performance of the regional market over the coming years. The alliance between crucial private and public partners and the presentation of energy proficiency enhanced the regional market's growth over the forecasted era.

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Systems (point of entry) Market Information by Technology (Filtration, Reverse osmosis, water softener, distillation, sedimentation, and others) by Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Infrastructure) and Region - Forecast to 2028

Produced Water Treatment Market Information Report by Well Type (Land and Offshore), by Treatment (Chemical, physical and Membrane) and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Packaged Water Treatment System Market Information Report by Type (Extended Aeration, MBR, MBBR, Reverse Osmosis, SBR and Others), By Application (Industrial, Municipal and others) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart. The gesture by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

    D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after