Residential Tenancy Act 'a long time coming' and still falls short, says Opposition

·5 min read
Rents have been rising quickly on P.E.I., despite rent controls. (Abby Schneider/CBC - image credit)
Rents have been rising quickly on P.E.I., despite rent controls. (Abby Schneider/CBC - image credit)

There are still no signs that P.E.I.'s new Residential Tenancy Act, first drafted in 2019 and still in consultation, will make it to the floor of the legislature any time soon.

Green housing critic Karla Bernard said despite all the time the government has had to work on it, the bill still fails to make the fundamental changes that are required.

"This Residential Tenancy Act has been a long time coming. It's been well over two years since they initially said that they were going to bring them forward, and there was a whole bunch of time to really look at all these things, to pick them apart," said Bernard.

"The same systemic barrier, those same systemic issues, are going to be there if we don't look at what we're doing right now — what's going well and what's not going well — and trying to come up with something better for people."

CBC News asked for an interview about the act with Housing Minister Brad Trivers on March 3, but the minister was not able to find an available time in the following two weeks.

Property owners lobbying all parties

Cecil Villard, executive director of the Residential Rental Association, a group representing rental property owners, agrees with Bernard that the new act should not be rushed.

"This is a really important piece of legislation for both tenants and landlords, so I think it's really important that we take our time and we get it right," said Villard.

Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC
Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC

He noted the current legislation is 30 years old, and Islanders can expect this act could last that long as well.

He said his group has met with the Liberal and Progressive Conservative caucuses and is scheduled to meet with the Green caucus. After that they will meet with the minister. In the meantime, they are not speaking publicly about what they would like to see in the act.

"We're going through a consultation process," said Villard.

"We're not going to negotiate this in the media. That wouldn't serve anybody, landlords or tenants."

'Challenges with unlawful rental increases'

While the act needs careful deliberation, Bernard said there are some urgent issues that need to be dealt with.

Among those is rapidly rising rent. In the two years since the first draft of this legislation came out, rents are up 4.6 and 8.1 per cent, the two biggest rent increases of the last decade, despite rent controls that limited increases to 1.3 and 1.0 per cent. These are average rents, as measured by CMHC, and include new units, which are not rent controlled in the first year, and units where the owner successfully applied for a rent increase above the guideline.

In an email to CBC News on March 3, Trivers acknowledged these rent increases are a problem.

"We know there have been challenges with unlawful rental increases, which the proposed Residential Tenancy Act legislation will help to remedy, either within the legislation itself or within regulations," he said.

The latest draft of the act has a provision for an investigative branch that could investigate complaints.

The Greens are proposing two quick fixes.

Brian Higgins/CBC
Brian Higgins/CBC

One is purchasing some of the existing rental stock, buildings in need of renovation, fixing them up and offering them at affordable rents. The other is to create a provincial rent registry, which would track rents in every rental unit over time, to make it easier to catch illegal rent increases.

Bernard is concerned, however, that the government is not focused on either long-term or short-term fixes.

"I haven't heard a thing about the Residential Tenancy Act," she said.

"We were told it was coming forward this sitting but there's been no indication whether that's going to happen or not. I do think that government is afraid to bring this forward, because they understand that this is a very polarizing piece of legislation."

The most recent draft does not contain anything about a rent registry.

'If you kick somebody out you'll have an easier time'

P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing also thinks the legislation needs another look.

"There's some parts of it that are OK but for the most part I wouldn't really want it to be approved the way it is right now," said Connor Kelly, the group's tenant network co-ordinator.

Kelly's biggest concern is there are still too many avenues for landlords to increase rent above the guideline set by IRAC, including opportunities for renoviction, where tenants are evicted so units can be renovated.

The most recent draft of the bill includes a provision to put up the rent on a unit that is vacant.

"So, essentially, if you kick somebody out you'll have an easier time getting that rent up," Kelly said.

Kelly is somewhat baffled by language in the bill around allowing the landlord what is called a reasonable return on investment, which to start with he describes as an odd notion.

CBC
CBC

"All investments come with risks, so this idea that you're never going to lose out makes it very easy to just apply for something because your property value has gone up," he said.

The provision allows landlords to make more money even if they haven't been improving or keeping up their property, said Kelly, but simply because their property's value has gone up.

"[Rents] aren't really based on how much money your landlord is actually investing, how much maintenance they're doing, how much work's going into a property. It's based on housing market, which is insane," he said.

So an evaluation that says you could sell the property for a big profit could become a justification for higher rents. At the same time, if someone does buy the property, whatever they pay for it would to a certain degree be protected by the promise of a reasonable return on investment, which could in itself increase the value of the property.

CBC News asked the Department of Housing if the act could be expected to be presented to the legislature during the spring session, but did not receive a response.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.