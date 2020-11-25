Residential Pest Control Services Announced for Shreveport, LA, Area
Redd Pest Control announces general pest control services for Shreveport, LA, and the surrounding areas, including free consultations. The company utilizes innovative techniques to provide safe, pet-friendly, humane services to rid homes and businesses of obnoxious pests.
SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Located in Shreveport, LA, and serving the surrounding areas, Redd Pest Control offers residential and commercial general pest control services. Committed to excellence in extermination and managing pest infestations, the company assists customers battling issues with all types of pests, including rodents, centipedes, millipedes, silverfish, spiders, fire ants, and more. With a signature “Home Protection Plan,” customers receive seasonal service from professionally trained technicians at least four times a year, helping to prevent recurring pest issues.
With extensive experience and a strong commitment to exceptional customer support and care, Redd Pest Control offers free consultations for any general pest control needs and complimentary termite property evaluations. New customers benefit from savings on initial appointments on all inspections and treatments. The company strives to produce pest-free homes or businesses while using the safest possible products and humane techniques.
More information is available at https://redd-pestcontrol.com/.
Discovering a few pests inside homes or businesses is often a small glimpse of a much more significant problem. Removing those individual critters won't get to the root of the problem. At Redd Pest Control, experts use investigative techniques to assess the issue at hand and determine the infestation's extent. With numerous treatment options using humane practices and safe products, the company works to stop pests immediately and address customer needs and concerns.
With a worry-free guarantee, Redd Pest Control ensures that infestations are entirely resolved. If pests return after initial treatment, the company will repeat treatment to finish the job at no extra cost. Trained professionals can help residents and business owners solve general pest control issues, plus remove specific problems with termites, mosquitoes, bed bugs, fleas, and ticks.
With 30 years of experience, the Redd Pest Control team uses innovative, pet-friendly, and safe techniques to remove unwanted critters. Their strategies often result in positive results within 24-48 hours for most general pest issues. General pest control removes infestations as quickly as possible, striving to rid homes and businesses of obnoxious pests that carry dangerous diseases.
A satisfied customer recently said, “From someone who has a high fear of roaches, I highly recommend Redd-Pest Control. There is no other company that works as efficient as them! Steve, the owner, is very keen to taking care of his customers. Josh serviced my previous house, and now services the apartment I recently moved into… I will forever be a loyal customer to this company, because I do not do bugs and I know they are sure to take care of it!”
Interested residents can schedule free consultations and learn more about general pest control by visiting the URL above.
Contact Info:
Name: Steve Odom
Email: Send Email
Organization: Redd Pest Control Of Shreveport
Address: 5914 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport, LA 71106, United States
Phone: +1-318-687-7252
Website: https://www.redd-pestcontrol.com
SOURCE: Redd Pest Control Of Shreveport
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618328/Residential-Pest-Control-Services-Announced-for-Shreveport-LA-Area