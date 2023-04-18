Resident tried to keep intruder out of home before fatal shooting, Texas cops say

While a Texas resident was on the phone with police, an intruder forced his way into her home, authorities said. That intruder was then shot and killed.

A woman called 911 at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, reporting that a man was breaking into a home in northeast Austin, Cpl. Destiny Silva said during an on-scene news conference shared on Facebook.

“The female resident stated that a male was banging on her door and that he was trying to knock the door down and that the resident was trying to hold the door closed,” Silva said.

Then, while still on the call with dispatchers, police said she reported that the man was trying to force his way in through a window.

“The caller then stated that the male suspect had entered into the home,” Silva said. The caller’s last update was that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived at the home at 5:37 a.m., police said, and EMS arrived shortly after.

The man accused of breaking into the home was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, Silva said.

“This was a very, very tragic incident and one of the residents did shoot the male suspect in self defense,” she said.

It is unclear how many people were in the home, and authorities have not said who shot the man.

No charges have been filed, though an investigation is ongoing.

This is the city’s 23rd homicide of 2023.

