The Resident star's season 5 exit confirmed

The Resident spoilers follow.

A newly introduced character on Fox's medical drama The Resident has left the show.

TVLine reports that Miles Fowler, who plays newbie Trevor, has exited the series only seven months after his character made his debut in scrubs.

The actor's last episode as a doctor at Chastain Memorial aired on March 29 in the US, with a storyline explaining why fans won't be seeing much of Trevor going forward.

In '6 Volts', Trevor made what seemed like a sudden decision and informed his mother Billie (Gotham star Jessica Lucas) that he was giving up becoming a doctor to pursue a career at a biotech startup. The character had previously learnt he was born after his mum suffered a sexual assault at only 13.

When Fowler was cast in September last year, his character Trevor was described as a "hot-headed and passionate" medicinal chemistry major "possessing an edge and a belief that the health care system is screwed up. He's also a genius, though perhaps just a misguided one for now."

Fowler's reps have addressed his seemingly hasty exit from the show, explaining he had only signed a one-year deal to star in The Resident.

It isn't the first time a Resident character has made a swift exit. Last October, Nic Nevin (Marvel's Emily VanCamp) passed away after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.

At the time, the show's co-showrunner Peter Elkoff explained killing the beloved character off was the only storyline that made sense after VanCamp's pregnancy caused some logistical complexities on-screen.

"She was a devoted mother and a devoted nurse, Conrad's wife, she had this incredible history at Chastain," Elkoff said.

"Why would she a) leave the hospital, b) leave Conrad, c) leave her daughter? None of it made any logical sense for us."



The Resident season 5 airs on Tuesday at 8/7c on FOX in the US. In the UK, season 5 is airing on Fridays at 9pm on Sky Witness, and you can catch up on seasons 1-3 via Disney+.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

