Resident presents petition at Lake of Bays council meeting to keep Dorset Park

A Dorset resident presented her petition to maintain Dorset Pavillion Park at the last Lake of Bays council meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Daphne Curtis had hit the streets in recent weeks to collect signatures to get Lake of Bays to consider renewing the contract with the park's owner.

Curtis said she sat in front of Robinson General Store for two weekends gathering signatures.

"I overlapped the eight-hour short period, and I had well over 330 names," said Curtis. "I had left the petition at a few businesses around town, one of them being the door to the pharmacy. They received over 40 names in the five days they held the petition. At this point, I have over 400 names."

Curtis said the park has washrooms that, according to her, are essential to the community.

"The Township of Lake of Bays is made up of three main communities and Hillside. We have Baysville, Dwight and Dorset, and all three of those communities have accessible flush washrooms that the Township of Lake Bays maintains," she said. "I believe the community of Dorset deserves to have the township maintain our accessible flushing washrooms."

The municipality does not own the park. The Township used to be in a lease agreement with the private owner to maintain the site.

Mayor Glover explained the reason why council terminated the contract.

"Our insurance company and solicitor have told us it is not properly covered. We've been directed by our insurance company and our solicitor to no longer lease the park," said Glover. "Because it's in such an obscure situation, this park is owned privately and on the Algonquin Highlands side of the municipality."

The mayor also said that the termination of the contract would not have to mean the park's closure.

"We had no intentions of closing the park at all. We cut the lawn and maintained the washrooms, and that can continue," he said. "A local company could be hired, and they would love to cut the lawn, do the washrooms, and get paid for that."

Curtis said she would present to the Algonquin Highlands council later this month.

"I really hope you get a chance to talk to Algonquin Highlands and express to them how the town feels about the park," said Coun. Lacroix.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

