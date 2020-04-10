Resident at Edmonton seniors' home dies of COVID-19

A resident at a seniors' care facility in north Edmonton has died of COVID-19.

Shepherd's Care Kensington Village says the man in his late 80s died Friday morning. He was living in one of the rental apartments and had underlying health conditions.

"On behalf of Shepherd's Care Foundation, we extend our condolences to their families and friends, to their fellow residents at Kensington Village, and to our staff who have been tirelessly providing compassionate care to our residents," wrote Shawn Terlson, President of Shepherd's Care Foundation.

The man is the first resident to die since an outbreak began at Shepherd's Care in mid-March.

In total, the facility has recorded 19 cases — thirteen residents, as well as 6 staff including two who are case managers from Alberta Health Services.

The majority of the people infected at Kensington Village live in rental apartments where there is an order in place for residents to remain in isolation when they're in the building.

There have not been any cases in the long-term care facility, which is in lockdown.