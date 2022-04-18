‘The Resident’: Andrew McCarthy Joins Cast Of Fox Medical Drama

Nellie Andreeva
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s The Resident is getting a major new cast addition. Andrew McCarthy has been tapped to recur on the last three episodes of the medical drama’s current fifth season, with an option to become a series regular if The Resident is renewed for a sixth season. As Deadline reported on Friday in our annual Bubble Watch, that is fully expected.

McCarthy will play Dr. Ian Sullivan, a brilliant pediatric surgeon with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism. He’s a larger-than-life hero to his young patients, but has a complex relationship with his own daughter.

Pretty In Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire alum McCarthy has been largely focused on directing over the past decade; he has helmed 22 episodes of NBC’s The Blacklist and 15 episodes of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, among a slew of other shows. Acting-wise, his most recent major credits are two series by Jenna Bans, ABC’s The Family and NBC’s Good Girls, for both of which he also directed episodes. He is repped by ICM Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The Season 5 series regular cast includes Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi and new addition Miles Fowler who recently exited the series.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, Oly Obst and Marc Halsey.

