DO Residency Match Numbers Rise to Record-Setting 91.3 Percent

American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine
2 min read

Record Number of Osteopathic Medical Students Successfully Complete “Match Madness” 2022

Bethesda, MD, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Bethesda, MD) –The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today celebrates a record residency Match and the largest class of DO students to ever participate in the National Resident Matching Program’s (NRMP) Match Week. According to the NRMP, the percentage of DO seniors matching rose more than two percentage points from last year, to 91.3 percent. In addition, the number of U.S. DO seniors participating was a record-high 7,303, an increase of 2.8 percent over 2021. Of those, 6,666 matched to first-year residency positions, a 5.4 percent increase from last year and also a new record high.

“We are very proud of the DO graduating class of 2022 and the incredible determination and commitment they displayed when faced with challenges that were unimaginable when they began this journey four years ago,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert Cain, DO, President. “I am also particularly pleased to see that osteopathic medicine continues to grow. We saw DO applicants fill a larger piece of the overall residency pie than ever before and with another record number of graduates, we saw the match percentage numbers rise as well. This is a testament to our students and the quality of training found at our member colleges of osteopathic medicine. I salute all our colleges and the faculty for their ability to keep the students’ safety and education as top priorities despite the ever-changing landscape and challenges during these pandemic years.”

This was the third match to take place since the transition to the single graduate medical education accreditation system was fully implemented. Along with the DO senior applicants, there were also graduates from colleges of osteopathic medicine returning to the Match after graduating in previous years. Those applicants also found record success, as the percent of U.S. DO prior-year graduates matched to positions increased from 44.3 to 53.6.

Final placement numbers, which include students who participated in the NRMP’s Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program and those who placed after Match Week, will be available in the coming weeks.

About AACOM

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) leads and advocates for the full continuum of osteopathic medical education to improve the health of the public. Founded in 1898 to support and assist the nation's osteopathic medical schools, AACOM represents all 38 colleges of osteopathic medicine—educating nearly 34,000 future physicians, 25 percent of all U.S. medical students—at 58 teaching locations in 33 U.S. states, as well as osteopathic graduate medical education professionals and trainees at U.S. medical centers, hospitals, clinics and health systems.

CONTACT: Joseph Shapiro American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine 240-938-0746 jshapiro@aacom.org


