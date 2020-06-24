Resgreen Group to Launch Industry's Most Robust and Cost-Effective Autonomous Mobile Robot

Company announces final build stage of Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today its groundbreaking Pull Buddy AMR is in the final building stage, and preparations for beta stage testing are complete at its 5,000-square-foot Eastpointe, Michigan, facility. Pull Buddy is designed to move up to 2,000 pounds at 200 feet per minute (FPM), making it one of the most robust AMRs in the industry.

"RGGI put together a team of extremely experienced engineers to create an AMR that would surpass customer expectations and take automation to the next level," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "Pull Buddy will not only move heavy loads at top speeds, but also feature interchangeable parts for more cost-effective maintenance and easier customization. Most importantly, the vehicle will be affordable- providing the fast payback that customers want."

Pull Buddy is guided by magnetic tape for ultimate reliability and flexibility. Guidepaths can be changed by simply removing and adjusting the tape. Magnetic bar can be used in high-traffic areas to avoid wear and tear. The low-profile vehicle is less than 11 inches in height, which allows it to tunnel under nearly any customized carrier. An automatic pin pops up to engage and deliver a carrier to its destination. The vehicle then lowers the pin to move onto to its next mission.

Pull Buddy AMR has a limitless number of digital interfaces to accommodate other technologies, including scissor lifts, conveyors and pick-and-go buttons. The modular vehicle can be used in nearly any application from assembly to warehouse delivery to cleaning operations. For example, RGGI is also developing a Pull Buddy that uses 245 nm Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lights to help disinfect facilities and eliminate deadly pathogens such asSARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 as well as many other pathogens.

"The vehicle's unique, modular design produces endless opportunities for applications and functions. We are already talking with customers looking for automated solutions in agriculture, floor cleaning, and continuous assembly lines,says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "Our commitment to designing a vehicle completely based on customer needs is now creating significant buzz in the industry."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Resgreen Group's robust Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot is in its final building stage and will be able to move 2,000 pound loads at up to 200 feet per minute.

http://resgreenint.com/pull-buddy-1/

