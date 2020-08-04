ResGreen Group International To Work with 3D Printing Company Yellow Fox

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company is pleased to announce that we are teaming up with "Yellow Fox", a company that is local to us to help design different components and additions to the Pull Buddy. Yellow Fox is in the business of 3D printing of load handling frames for many different uses and applications.

At first we intend to have Yellow Fox assist with the manufacturing of the clamps and other items that will attach the UV lights in the future as well as being able to attach many other items to the Pull Buddy. We believe that in working with them they will be able to help provide both their expertise in 3D Printing and manufacture parts to our specifications that will be stronger, more durable and more cost effective for both the manufacturing and shipping process in the long run as we near completion and begin shipping orders. ResGreen Group believes in partnering with Local Businesses at every opportunity to really be able to build a relationship with those in the community and contribute to the economic growth of our local area.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

