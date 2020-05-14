Reservoir Dogs Star Michael Madsen Claims Harvey Weinstein 'Never Wanted' Him in Tarantino Films

Michael Madsen is recalling his long career including his tenuous relationship with Harvey Weinstein.

The Reservoir Dogs actor, 62, spoke to The Independent opening up about his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films — and how the director, 57, allegedly stood up for him despite Weinstein's reservations.

"Harvey never liked me,” Madsen said. "I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said, 'I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.' "

Weinstein's rep Juda Engelmayer could not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment due to communication protocols for inmates.

Madsen starred as Mr. Blonde in Tarantino’s 1992 breakthrough film Reservoir Dogs. He was also in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2, The Hateful Eight and last year’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The actor also starred in several other films such as 1993’s Free Willy, Donnie Brasco, Thelma & Louise, Species, Sin City, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and Die Another Day.

On March 11, Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a New York City courtroom after his February conviction on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. Under the law, the judge could have imposed a sentence of up to 29 years, which prosecutors asked for.

In February, jurors acquitted Weinstein of three other charges including the most severe charge, predatory sexual assault, which would have carried a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, The Washington Post reported.

Weinstein has denied the allegations throughout the trial, claiming that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.

The producer now faces additional charges in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office unsealed new charges on Jan. 6, accusing Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein has not yet entered a plea to those allegations, which carry a separate penalty of 28 years in state prison if he is later convicted on those California charges.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.