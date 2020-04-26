‘Reservoir Dogs’ Moment Remembered In Home Video By Michael Madsen
Click here to read the full article.
Actor Michael Madsen reached back to his cinema past in a home video that recalled a famous scene of his in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.
In the classic indie film, Madsen (known as “Blonde” in the film) tortures a captured policeman before cutting off his right ear with a straight razor, all done to Stealers Wheel’s song, Stuck in the Middle With You.
It’s not quite so graphic in the home video, but you’ll get the message.
Madsen most recently had a cameo in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and did a retrospective interview in Tara Wood’s documentary QT8: The First Eight.
Watch the home video above.
More from Deadline
Quentin Tarantino Digs Deep On 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' As He Fears "Dark Night Of The Soul" For Filmmakers: Q&A
Quentin Tarantino Cast Thickens: Burt Reynolds To Star, Roth, Russell, Madsen Play Small Roles; Margot Robbie Confirmed As Sharon Tate
'Reservoir Dogs' Reunion: Quentin Tarantino Recalls When He "Knew Making Movies Was Going To Work Out" -- Tribeca
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.