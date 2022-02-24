Reservoir Dogs Actor Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing in Malibu: Reports

Michael Madsen was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing on an unnamed property.

The property owner attempted a citizen's arrest for trespassing and informed police of the incident, according to the Daily Mail and The Sun.

The Reservoir Dogs actor, 64, was seen being escorted in handcuffs by police officers from his Malibu home.

Madsen was then transported to a nearby hospital and brought to the police station. He was given $500 citation for a misdemeanor and released on Thursday morning, according to his booking documents.

News of his arrest comes just one month after 26-year-old son Hudson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the island of Oahu.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Madsen said in a statement shared with The Los Angeles Times last month.

"I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened," he continued. "He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Hudson's family confirmed his death in a statement to Metro on Jan. 25, beginning, "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson."

"His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

In 2019, Madsen was sentenced to a four days in jail and five years of probation following a drunken driving crash in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was also previously arrested for DUI in 2012, the outlet reported. He was sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation in that case.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

