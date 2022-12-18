Reservists could be used to cover strikes to ease pressure on Army

Daniel Martin
Army reservists - Paul Grover for the Telegraph
Army reservists - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Military reservists could be called up to cover for striking workers under government plans to lessen reliance on the Armed Forces.

Under a new resilience framework, to be published Monday, full-time servicemen and women will only be brought in to help out during national emergencies as a last resort.

Instead, more of the country’s 25,000 reservists will be used to deal with events such as floods, pandemics and strikes. The move, part of plans expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2030, could mean employees are asked to give reservists time off at short notice.

The document states: "In the future, as a part of Defence’s Integrated Operating model, it is envisaged that the reserves will play a greater role in resilience operations and MACA [Military Aid to Civil Authorities].

“Key to this will be an enhanced relationship between defence and the employers of reservists who may be asked to release them for military duties at shorter periods of notice.”

It comes as the NHS braces for a nurses' strike on Tuesday and an ambulance strike on Wednesday, the first in 30 years.

The industrial action is part of a week of strikes, with Border Force staff walking out at airports from Friday, and RMT staff from Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Driving test examiners and staff at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will also strike on Monday.

Some 1,200 Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to replace striking workers, at a cost of around £5.6 million.

The number includes 600 drivers and 150 personnel providing logistical support to those driving ambulances, and contingency cover for Border Force by checking documents and passports.

This weekend the Chief of the Defence Staff warned in the Telegraph that the Armed Forces are not “spare capacity” for striking workers. Earlier this month, military figures told the Telegraph it was unfair that soldiers were missing Christmas to cover for workers who are paid more than them.

On Sunday Oliver Dowden, the Cabinet Office minister, said that it was “not fair at all” that soldiers were being asked to miss their Christmas.

“That's why I would urge the unions to call off those strikes and to give the military a break this Christmas,” he told Times Radio.

“It is of course the case that under different political persuasions, governments have used the Army in extremis.

“And it is an extreme situation in relation to having an ambulance strike, for example. And that's why we're asking them to do this. And I know the sacrifice that they are making in fulfilment of their duty.”

Military personnel are invited to carry out emergency functions such as diving ambulances, rescuing families from floods and administering vaccines under the MACA process.

Army 'cannot be first port of call'

The new plan to use reservists instead is contained in the UK Government’s National Resilience Framework, to be published on Monday.

The document warns that the Army can no longer be the “first port of call whenever an emergency hits”, because of the “increased persistent overseas threat” that the country faces.

It says that overreliance on the Armed Forces has diverted it from its “primary role of protecting the UK’s national interests” and was an “indication of policy failure”.

"The military can provide essential specialist skills and deploy a volume of personnel at short notice across the UK," it said.

“But the Armed Forces are facing pressure as risks multiply and diversify both at home and overseas, and they cannot be the first port of call whenever an emergency hits.

“The Armed Forces will continue to play a vital supporting role to the civil authorities in resilience, but will not be asked to take on an enhanced role.”

Some 34,000 servicemen and women - 21 per cent of the Armed Forces - were deployed to support Britain’s pandemic response.

“However, alongside the increase in demand for MACA, the re-posturing of defence and the need to meet increased persistent overseas threat means that requests for military assistance will need to continue to meet a high bar for authorisation,” the report warned.

“Utilising the Armed Forces in domestic resilience tasks comes with a cost: both financial for the requesting UK government department or devolved administration, and to the Armed Forces in the military capability diverted from its primary role of protecting the UK’s national interests.”

'Shift' towards reserves

The document said that in future, requests for MACA should be an “instrument of last resort”.

“The military will remain an ultimate guarantor of national security and resilience in emergencies,” it said.

“However, utilising our Armed Forces for non-emergency, routine tasks where the military do not play a specific and defined role should be seen as an indication of policy failure, inadequate resilience planning or chronic underinvestment.

“There will be a shift to deliver some MACA through locally-based Reserves and the UK Government will retain existing MACA thresholds and encourage adherence to them."

Elsewhere in the document, the Government admits that its planning for a pandemic concentrated too squarely on the Department of Health, without taking into account the effect on other departments.

“The response to Covid-19 demonstrated the challenge for a single part of government leading on an emergency which reached deeply into all parts of the economy and society, and required leadership from all parts of government,” it said.

“Although there was an understanding of the risk of pandemic flu, treating it as a health emergency meant that there was limited planning outside of the healthcare sector.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Regular and reserve personnel already make a full contribution across the spectrum of Armed Forces activity, including tasks under the MACA system.

"As defence seeks to further integrate and work with one mindset there will be opportunity for reservists to play a full part, but the guiding principle for commanders will remain to select the right people with the right skills to meet the requirement - that will not change."

