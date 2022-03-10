ReserveBlock Foundation RBX Network and Venture Miami Team to Collaborate on Miami-Centric NFTs

Miami, Florida, United States, 9th March, 2022, Chainwire

 

ReserveBlock Foundation RBX Network (reserveblock.io), the first open-source decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain will soon be opening up its blockchain for the Miami community to develop Miami-centric NFTs. RBX is offering the City of Miami and its residents a pathway to utility through NFTs on the RBX Network and protocol. As ReserveBlock continues to develop the ecosystem, members of the Miami community can expect to see Miami-focused NFT projects with the potential to leverage Miami Coin.

“If last year was the year of mainstreaming, this will be the year of utility and adoption,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “Collaborating with open-source platforms like ReserveBlock is a major step in that direction as we continue to explore ways to leverage blockchain technology for the benefit of Miamians and Miami Coin holders.”

Mayor Suarez’s internal Venture Miami team will have access to participate in the public Testnet on the RBX Network through a designated RBX core wallet, allowing the team to experience the network Masternode infrastructure first-hand. Upon the launch of RBX on Mainnet in the coming weeks, RBX and the Venture Miami team will begin collaborating to develop Miami-centric NFTs.

The RBX public Testnet began on March 1st with Masternodes running a validator program and providing network governance, all through the core wallet on any local device (i.e. laptop, desktop, Raspberry-Pi, etc) and agnostic to the operating system, while achieving true carbon neutrality due to the decentralized and distributed nature of the platform. This unique RBX protocol is in-line with the teams’ ethos of democratizing network participation for all by reducing friction and burdens of existing networks known today and creating unique value for coin holders.

About the ReserveBlock Foundation

The RBX network has been created and developed as the result of a collective of founding sponsors, each with vast expertise in media, entertainment, technology, sports, hospitality, banking, and finance. Led by The Reserve Label, Texoware, and The Young Astronauts technology group as the initial founding and development sponsors, the foundation has been completely self-funded and devoid of any centralized control whatsoever ensuring the most ideal decentralized NFT Layer 1 ecosystem. Governed by a Masternode infrastructure, the RBX network has been designed to provide true NFT utility through a singular core wallet for Masternodes, Datanodes, Smart Contracts, NFTs, and Decentralized Sales Tools (DSTs) providing open participation for everyone.

About Venture Miami

Venture Miami is a portfolio team that was assembled by and reports directly to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The Mission and goal of the team is to make Miami the “capital of capital” with an innovative technology ecosystem and economy that delivers for everyone. The five pillars of Venture Miami are (1) provide concierge support for funders & founders. (2) connect talent to jobs. (3) meaningfully promote diversity, equity & inclusion. (4) bridge connections between new to market entities and the existing innovative ecosystem. (5) support regional collaboration amongst other local governments, economic development agencies & organizations.

For RBX Further Inquiries:

Website: reserveblock.io

Discord: discord.gg/ZuzVS67t

Twitter: twitter.com/ReserveBlockIO

Instagram: instagram.com/reserveblockio

Github: github.com/ReserveBlockIO

RBX Press Contact:

Chelsea Oliver – coliver@optimistconsulting.com

For Miami Mayor Suarez and Venture Miami Inquiries:

Venture Miami Press Contact:

Soledad Cedro – scedro@miamigov.com

 

Contacts

  • Chelsea Oliver

  • coliver@optimistconsulting.com

