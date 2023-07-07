Reservation Dogs releases first-look trailer for season 3

FX Networks

Reservation Dogs has unleashed a bittersweet trailer for its third and final season.

This Indigenous American comedy-drama, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, is set to return to Hulu on Wednesday, August 2 before rolling out later in the year across the pond via Disney+.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Having done a runner in the previous season, our four teenage heroes Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Cheese Williams and Willie Jack are back on home turf as the reservation's elders urge them to fulfil their ancestral destinies.

FX Networks

Related: Reservation Dogs boss breaks down season 2's heartbreaking finale

Harjo recently addressed the decision to end Reservation Dogs after three seasons, and teased that the finale is the perfect end to the story they wanted to tell.

"Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season," he shared on Instagram.

"That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive.

He added: "As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season 3 finale is the perfect SERIES finale."



FX Networks





Related: Prey star breaks down "ridiculous" Reservation Dogs role

The show's co-creator continued by describing Reservation Dogs' universal popularity as an "incredible experience" before teasing a potential extended universe in the future.



Ahead of that, though, the same network's culinary phenomenon The Bear is taking the world by storm all over again with its second season - bringing in the likes of Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3) as new and exciting characters.

Reservation Dogs airs on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like