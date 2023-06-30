Reservation Dogs creator shares “difficult decision” to end show with season 3

FX

Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo has opened up about the "difficult decision" to end the FX series with its upcoming third season.

The coming-of-age show, which has been a triumph of Indigenous representation on television, follows the lives of four Native American teens (played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis) living in rural Oklahoma.

Season three, which Harjo has now announced will be the show's last, will premiere on August 2.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, he wrote: "Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season.

"That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive."

Harjo, who co-created Reservation Dogs with Taika Waititi, went on to say that it soon became clear to him, Waititi and the producers that the season-three finale they wrote was the "perfect" way to end the show.

He added: "When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did."

In a statement of their own, FX said: "Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.

"It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022.

"That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy."

Reservation Dogs airs on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

