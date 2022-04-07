Researchers predict an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
A satellite image of Hurricane Florence in 2018.
A satellite image of Hurricane Florence in 2018. NOAA via Getty Images

Get your sandbags and emergency kits ready.

Scientists at Colorado State University issued a prediction on Thursday that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season — running from June 1 to Nov. 30 — will have above-average activity, with at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes. They expect that four of those hurricanes will be Category 3 or higher. An average season usually sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, NPR reports.

Because climate change causes sea surface temperatures to rise, hurricanes are becoming larger and more powerful. In 2021, Colorado State University scientists predicted 17 named storms and four major hurricanes; it turned out to be the third most active Atlantic hurricane season on record, with 21 named storms and seven hurricanes, four of which were major.

Emergency manager Chauncia Willis told NPR people can prepare by having an evacuation plan; packing kits with everything from cash to important documents to a two-week supply of medicine; and registering with their local government if they think they might need help getting out of their home in an emergency.

