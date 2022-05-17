Researchers looked at 830-million-year-old halite and found microorganisms that may still be alive.

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

​​Scientists at West Virginia University may have found living microorganisms in a halite sample dating back 830 million years, giving researchers a look into past life and environments.

The study was published in scientific journal the Geological Society of America. Scientists looked at a sample from the 830-million-year-old Browne Formation of central Australia, drilled by the Geological Survey of Western Australia in 1997. They looked at 10 halite beds and used a razor blade to split the halite into 1 to 2 millimeter pieces.

The team analyzed neoproterozoic halite using non-invasive optical methods, allowing the halite to stay intact during the study and eliminate the risk of contamination by modern organisms.

They used transmitted light petrography to identify halite crystals and fluid inclusions, or water that was trapped as the halite crystals formed. They were also able to see what was inside the individual fluid inclusions, including microorganisms such as bacteria, algae or fungi. Now, scientists say some of these 830-million-year-old microorganisms could still be alive.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news of the day

At high magnification using both transmitted light and UV-visible light, the researchers saw what was inside individual fluid inclusions – microorganisms that were living in the water near the surface of the crystal millions of years ago.

They found prokaryotes, or bacteria or archaea, that looked clear, white, or pale orange, said Sara Schreder-Gomes, lead researcher on the study. They also found eukaryotic cells that are likely salt-loving algae or fungi that looked yellow, pale orange, pale brown or clear.

Some of the eukaryotic cells had a 'halo' coating of organic compounds around them, Schreder-Gomes said.

NASA: 'Historic moment:' Perseverance rover collects first Mars rock sample

More from NASA: Mars rover endured 'seven minutes of terror' for successful landing

Microorganisms in individual primary fluid inclusions in Browne Formation (central Australia) halite. (A) Brown algal cell, viewed in plane-transmitted light. (B) Clear prokaryotic cocci (p), orange algal cell (a), and organic compound halo (oc) around air bubble; plane-transmitted light. (C) Plane transmitted light (C1) and UV-vis light (C2) images of a chain of yellow algal cells, clear cocci, and an air bubble with a halo of clear organic compound that fluoresce blue. (D) Plane-transmitted light (D1) and UV-vis light (D2) images of clear prokaryotes, yellow algae, suspect organic compound halo, air bubble, and clear accidental daughter crystals; organics fluoresce white and gold.
Microorganisms in individual primary fluid inclusions in Browne Formation (central Australia) halite. (A) Brown algal cell, viewed in plane-transmitted light. (B) Clear prokaryotic cocci (p), orange algal cell (a), and organic compound halo (oc) around air bubble; plane-transmitted light. (C) Plane transmitted light (C1) and UV-vis light (C2) images of a chain of yellow algal cells, clear cocci, and an air bubble with a halo of clear organic compound that fluoresce blue. (D) Plane-transmitted light (D1) and UV-vis light (D2) images of clear prokaryotes, yellow algae, suspect organic compound halo, air bubble, and clear accidental daughter crystals; organics fluoresce white and gold.

According to the team, as halite grows from salty surface waters, fluid inclusions entrap the water, becoming microenvironments or habitats for trapped microorganisms. The bacteria and salt-loving algae or fungi found inside the halite were trapped when the crystals formed, making them 830 million years old, the researchers said.

But figuring out whether the microorganisms are still alive and how they've survived this long is the tricky part.

Microorganisms found in the halite shrink and greatly reduce biological activity when host waters become too salty, the researchers said. These algal cells may be revived during later flooding events, based on past studies. Bacteria has also survived in halite fluid inclusions as well, they said, making it likely that the microorganisms from the most recent sample are alive.

Taking things a step further, the researchers said it's possible that ancient chemical sediments, both on and off earth, could host ancient microorganisms and organic compounds like those found in the halite samples.

Schreder-Gomes said their work could help researchers at NASA.

For example, the NASA Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, is collecting samples for a future return to Earth, she said.

The Browne Formation her team studied contains similar deposits of minerals such as halite and gypsum to those found on Mars. Therefore, microorganisms that may have existed in water on Mars in the ancient past may be trapped inside halite, she said.

To find out, researchers must use similar non-destructive, optical techniques to look at samples the rover brings back to Earth, she said.

Lidya Tarhan is an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Yale University and said it's unusual to have such a "well-preserved window into microbial life from this time interval, and captured, essentially, straight from seawater in these droplets of water that are then incorporated into these in these rock salt crystals."

When asked, she said part of the reason it's so hard to say if they are alive or not is because the microorganisms are so small. While scientists can observe larger organisms to determine whether they are still alive, it's difficult to do with smaller ones.

"A bigger challenge is the dormant stage that these microorganisms would be in if any of them were still alive," Tarhan said. "In the process of attempting to extract them to study them in greater detail and with other methods, there would be a high potential for not only destroying them but also potentially contaminating them."

Based on the researchers' work and the properties they described of the organic cells, the majority of them are not alive and some of them are even decaying, Tarhan told USA TODAY.

"The only way that these organisms could have potentially persisted for hundreds, let alone hundreds of millions of years, would be to undergo, basically, a dormant stage or even sort of a hibernation stage," she said. "We wouldn't expect them to be sort of mobile or exhibiting the sort of clear indicators of living organisms that we might be able to observe in marine environments today."

She said the study provides researchers with "a really fantastic snapshot of life 830 million years ago."

"We have this really extraordinary window into the sorts of organisms that were either being transported to salty shoreline deposits and captured by these fluid inclusions, or (organisms) that were living in those super salty, hyper salty waters," she said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas and food.

Saleen Martin, sdmartin@usatoday.com, Twitter: @Saleen_Martin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scientists find 830M year old microorganisms that may still be alive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pakistan's hottest cities battle extreme heatwave

    STORY: In both Larkana and Jacobabad, the mercury touched 48 degrees Celsius.At a settlement by a railway track in Larkana, where dwellers were mostly low-income laborers, people said they were bearing extreme heat without any civic amenities.Jacobabad, located in the northwest of Sindh province, is known for being the hottest place in Pakistan. Sindh Health Department has instructed the local administration to set up heat stroke camps to help people with hydration.Pakistan’s Meteorological Department said that most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of the heatwave during the week. It advised people to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures.More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impact in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

  • 15 Celebrities Who Marched for Abortion Rights This Weekend, Plus Other Must-See Protest Pics

    The crowds were starry as activists across America rallied at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies protests on May 14, challenging an expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court

  • Protesters block Pakistan highway after arrest of women accused of attack plot

    Hundreds of protesters blocked a highway in Pakistan for second day on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of two women, one of whom security officials described as a would-be suicide bomber who was planning to target Chinese citizens. Police arrested one woman who they said planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals and that they had recovered explosives and detonators from her. Arrests of women are rare in southwestern Balochistan province and the detentions have enraged supporters.

  • Study based on Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 finds rockets spew vast amounts of carbon 40 miles up into atmosphere

    Rocket launches emit lots of carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides - pollutants with climate and health risks

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Stars double Flames 4-2 to force playoff series to seventh game

    DALLAS — The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will take their playoff series the distance to a seventh and deciding game. Dallas doubled the visiting Flames 4-2 on Friday to even up their conference quarterfinal at three wins apiece. Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen's goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner for the Stars, who will try to bounce the Flames from the post-season Sunday in Calgary. "Oh, it's going to be a war. I can't wait," Stars forward Michael Raffl said. Roope H

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi