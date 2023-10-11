Research and training centre focused on fighting cybercrime opens in Calgary

A new cybersecurity centre opened in Calgary this week. (Joyseulay/Shutterstock - image credit)

A new research and training facility dedicated to teaching university students how to fight hackers, viruses, and data privacy breaches opened in Calgary this week.

The University of Calgary said in a media release that the centre comes as cybercrime is on the rise across the country.

The Cyber Assessment, Training, and Experimentation Centre opened Tuesday. The U of C worked with industry groups Enfocom and Raytheon Canada, which helped fund the centre.

Enfocom CEO Herbert Fensury said cybercrime can be a significant threat to businesses.

"It could take down a large corporation, and for smaller corporations that don't have the cash to carry them through — that can mean bankruptcy," Fensury said on CBC's The Homestretch.

Fensury said students will also learn how to launch their own attacks with the latest systems.

"Think of it as a sandbox that you could play in. So having had it all set up, they could then attack their system — their own system of course — inside this lab, using the most current ransomware, viruses or any sort of cybercrime tools," he said.

The president of the students' union at U of C says they were not consulted when the school pivoted from in-class to online delivery just two weeks before fall classes began.

The University of Calgary opened the Cyber Assessment, Training, and Experimentation Centre this week. (David Bell/CBC)

"If they find holes, OK, they know where to plug the holes."

This month the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said organized cybercrime groups are likely to pose a threat to the nation's security and economy over the next two years, and ransomware attacks are now the most disruptive form of cyberattack facing Canada.

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where criminals encrypt the victim's files and then demand a ransom, typically in the form of cryptocurrency, in exchange for a decryption key.

Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley of the cyber/forensics unit said in a media release that they will also be creating more training opportunities and increasing investigative capacities for cybercrimes.

In a media release, CPS said cybercrime reports have grown more than 70 per cent since 2017 — though they noted that these types of incidents are underreported.

The Calgary Police Service has received 19 reports of ransomware attacks so far this year.