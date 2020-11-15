New Research Shows Gazelle Diagnostic Device Outperformed Rapid Diagnostic Test for P. Vivax Malaria, Detected Challenging Types of Malaria, and Provided Accurate Sickle Cell Disease Detection

Researchers to Present Five Scientific Posters at the 2020 American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Annual Meeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemex Health, an innovator in point-of-care diagnostic technologies, announced today that researchers will present five scientific posters at the 2020 American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) Annual Meeting showcasing the company’s Gazelle® platform – a novel approach to identifying malaria and sickle cell disease accurately within minutes.



Gazelle is a compact, rugged, battery-operated diagnostic device. Gazelle can be used inexpensively, with no cold chain requirements by entry level healthcare workers in areas with limited access, resources or electricity. Patient information and results are captured digitally for storage, printing, or later transmission to the cloud.

“Gazelle has a unique approach that uses hemozoin to find malaria accurately in about one minute,” said Patti White, co-founder and CEO of Hemex Health. “This research shows that when Gazelle was tested in the field, it accurately and quickly found malaria species that were not successfully identified by rapid diagnostic tests.”

Below are highlights of the clinical information supporting Gazelle that will be given at the 2020 ASTMH Annual Meeting:

Title: Gazelle: A portable point-of-care diagnostic with high accuracy and fast turnaround time for detecting P. vivax malaria

A study conducted in the Brazilian Amazon on P. vivax showed that Gazelle was more sensitive than RDTs and comparable in accuracy to expert microscopy, but significantly faster than RDTs, microscopy and PCR.

Title: New diagnostic demonstrates improved limit of detection for P. vivax in multi-site testing

Research demonstrated that Gazelle had over six times lower limit of detection for P. vivax malaria than RDTs when evaluated in dilution testing in Cambodia, Brazil, and India.

About Hemex Health

Hemex Health designs diagnostic technologies for the real world by listening to the needs of healthcare providers including in some of the most remote and challenging settings. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is located in Portland, Oregon, USA. HemexDx, a subsidiary of Hemex Health, is located in Mumbai, India. More information can be found by going to www.hemexhealth.com.

