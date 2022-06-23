New Research Shows 50% of Online Shoppers Select Stores with Local Pickup

SimplyRFID offers benefits to rapidly improve efficiency and reduce cost by automating processes, ensuring accurate inventory, and improving utilization of assets and quality.

Wave Online Shopping

WARRENTON, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With research indicating 50% of online shoppers stating they select which stores to shop at based on whether or not they offer online purchase and in-store pickup, businesses will need to stay on top of their inventory to provide customers with an accurate look at what's available when they shop online. Research also estimates that by 2025, 10% of all retail sales will be fulfilled by click and collect, where a consumer selects the goods they want online and chooses to pick up at that establishment's physical store. With this new information in mind, SimplyRFID can help provide businesses with the tools needed to establish an omnichannel environment.

The leader in radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, SimplyRFID offers an affordable, turnkey solution for businesses to get up and running with daily and weekly inventory, and makes omnichannel support a reality for everyone. This omnichannel support is critical for a business to remain competitive in the marketplace.

SimplyRFID products like the Wave handheld reader, can update over 1,000 items of inventory in two minutes. A built-in feed called "In Stock" allows a retailer to quickly publish results by store location, allowing them to push SEO and other marketing information by geography to let customers know that products have been freshly restocked.

With 75% of customers who have used Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS) stating that they are likely to make an additional purchase, it represents an opportunity for businesses to increase their sales and revenue, provided they are staying up to date with their inventory and keeping customers informed on how much quantity of a viewed product they have currently available. Nearly 50% of customers also indicated that they made additional purchases in-store while picking up the item they ordered online.

"SimplyRFID helps prevent customer loss by providing our clients with the ability to quickly and accurately track inventory and better navigate the omnichannel environment overall," said SimplyRFID CEO Carl Brown.

Discover more about RFID and how SimplyRFID can transform inventory management here.

Statistics referenced courtesy of Invesp.

About SimplyRFID

Learn more about obtaining accurate inventory counts and positively impacting all areas of business. Visit www.simplyrfid.com for details

