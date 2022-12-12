New research reveals the destination and beach top list of considerations for Canadians booking all inclusive vacations

Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Destination revealed to be the top all inclusive consideration

Sunwing survey shows travellers are looking for sunny destinations with great beaches and culture

Resort amenities, destinations with a rich local culture and opportunities for exploration also key factors when booking a tropical escape



A new Sunwing survey on travel intent, considerations and preferences among Canadians has unveiled that, among the 53% of Canadians who intend to travel internationally in the next year, half (51%) say they will likely book an all inclusive vacation, with the destination or country the single-most important consideration for 46% of respondents. This is followed by resort amenities, with one-in-five respondents (20%) indicating that amenities and facilities such as restaurants, pools, gyms and spas are their top consideration when booking. The survey was conducted by Sunwing, in both English and French, among members of the Angus Reid Forum between November 17-21, 2022 with a nationally representative sample of 1,515 Canadians.

When it comes to Canadians’ destination preferences for an all inclusive vacation, a location with a phenomenal beach (such as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Varadero in Cuba and Negril in Jamaica) tops the list for over one-third (36%) of respondents. A destination with a world-renowned culture and history is a close second, with 31% of respondents indicating they would travel somewhere that is revered for its culture, such as Havana in Cuba, Riviera Maya and Mazatlán in Mexico. In addition, one-quarter (23%) of respondents would choose somewhere that offers opportunities for adventure and exploration, such as Costa Rica and Panama.

“Our research shows us that Canadians are eager to travel internationally in the next year, with 43% of likely travellers looking to escape the cold at home over the winter months. For those considering an all inclusive vacation, a prime beachfront location is top of mind for the ultimate sun and sand getaway, while Canadians also crave opportunities to do more in paradise, from soaking up the local culture to exploring at the resort and beyond,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Travel Group. “With more than 30 destinations and over 700 resorts offered by Sunwing – the largest assortment of any tour operator in Canada – set on some of the most stunning beaches in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, coupled with plenty of opportunities for relaxation and exploration, our customers can do and experience more in paradise with Sunwing this winter season.”

Additional survey insights:

Among those who are open to an all inclusive vacation in the next year, seven-in-ten (71%) are most likely to travel with a partner or significant other, while three-in-ten (30%) are most likely to travel with friends, followed by one-quarter (24%) who are most likely to travel with children

62% of Canadians aged 18-34 are likely to travel internationally in the upcoming year, along with 70% of high-income households ($100k+ in annual household income)

Respondents in Quebec (60%) are most likely to book an all inclusive vacation in the next year

When choosing an all inclusive vacation provider, over half of respondents (55%) say the primary thing they consider is the overall price of the vacation package

Canadians looking for a quintessential sun and sand escape this winter can take their pick of the best beaches in the Caribbean with Sunwing. From Varadero Beach in Varadero to 25km of white-sand shores in Cayo Largo, Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana and Seven Mile Beach in Negril, there is a pristine white-sand beach available for lounging in the sunshine, swimming in the turquoise waters, dining outdoors and more.

For a romantic getaway for two, customers can head to the adults only Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa, set on the famous shores of Varadero Beach, where they can soak up the sun on a Bali bed by the beach, swim in the freshwater pool with a waterfall and swim-up bar, and dine on a variety of cuisines at the on-site restaurants. Another great adults only option is Sanctuary at Grand Memories Cayo Largo, located on a pristine stretch of sand in Cayo Largo on the southern coast of Cuba. The beachfront resort offers a laidback atmosphere, relaxing pool area with Jacuzzis and loungers, plus the resort is set within the wider Grand Memories Cayo Largo property so guests will also have access to all of its amenities and facilities.

For a getaway the whole family will love, customers can head to the newly renovated Grand Bavaro Princess in Punta Cana. A top-rated family resort, Grand Bavaro Princess offers plenty of activities and amenities, from pirate-themed splash pad and a kids club for the little ones to an on-site spa offering relaxing treatments, plus a variety of water sports on Bavaro Beach and other activities like yoga classes for the fitness-minded.

For a fun escape that’s perfect for friend groups and families alike, Riu Negril will fit the bill. The modern beachfront resort is the perfect place to try out water sports like snorkelling and kayaking, while guests can also lounge by the sprawling pool complex, and enjoy a wide variety of dining options from day to night serving up international flavours and Jamaican cuisine.

Plus, during the tour operator’s 12 Days of Getaways event, on now until December 16, 2022, customers can take advantage of incredible holiday deals and savings on their next tropical getaway, and enter for their chance to win highly sought-after getaways and prizes. Limited-time deals include savings of up to 40% off Cuba getaways, up to 25% off adults only escapes, BOGO deals on flights to every Sunwing destination and more. Plus, customers who book a vacation package during the 12 Days of Getaways event will be entered to win one of 17 giveaways, from $250 pre-paid gift cards from Sunwing and Walmart to the coveted grand prize of two complimentary all inclusive vacations for two at Royalton Cayo Santa Maria or the brand-new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun. Savings during the 12 Days of Getaways apply to bookings made on applicable packages by December 16, 2022, for travel by April 30, 2023.

About the survey

These are the findings of a study conducted by Sunwing among a nationally representative sample of n=1,515 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

