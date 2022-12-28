Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry, 2018-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are also some differences in the scale of cattle rearing and beef industry production in 10 Southeast Asian countries.

Myanmar and Indonesia have a more developed cattle industry, of which Myanmar is the largest cattle industry among the 10 Southeast Asian countries, with 22.667 million head of cattle in 2019. Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia and Laos also have a more substantial cattle industry, while Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have a small cattle industry.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

The economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines are the major beef producers among the 10 Southeast Asian countries. In 2019, the total beef production of the four countries was 1,764,000 tons, accounting for 85.5% of the total beef production in Southeast Asia in that year. Thailand's beef production is also of a certain scale. Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have small or almost no beef production.

Overall, the market size of cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially with the increase in population and economic development of the countries, the demand for beef will grow steadily.

The publisher's forecast, the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the expansion of the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries and low labor costs have prompted global beef processors to shift production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, the economic growth in Southeast Asia, the increase in income of the population and the growth in consumption of beef have promoted the development of the cattle rearing industry and beef industry.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
1.2.2 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
1.3 Analysis of Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
2.1 Development Environment of Thailand's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
2.2.2 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
2.2.3 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.1 Development Environment of the Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Minimum Wage in the Philippines
3.2 Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of the Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry in the Philippines
3.2.2 Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
3.2.3 Import and Export Status of Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysia
4.2 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
4.2.2 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
4.2.3 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
5.1 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Minimum Wage in Indonesia
5.2 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
5.2.2 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
5.2.3 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in Indonesia

6 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam
6.2 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
6.2.2 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
6.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Vietnam

7 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
7.2.2 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
7.2.3 Import and Export Situation of Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
7.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Myanmar

8 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
8.2.2 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
8.2.3 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
8.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Brunei

9 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
9.1 Development Environment of Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage in Laos
9.2 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
9.2.1 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
9.2.2 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Lao Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
9.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Laos

10 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
10.1 Development Environment of Cambodian Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
10.2.1 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
10.2.2 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
10.2.3 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry

