Research Report on China's Zinc Ore Import Industry: Sphalerite Ore, Smithsonite, Willemite, Hemimorphite, Zincite, & Troostite Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Import Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Zinc Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the construction sector is the main application area for zinc, followed by the automotive industry, infrastructure, industrial machinery and consumer goods. In recent years, demand for galvanized sheet metal has been rising in China's automotive, home appliance and highway industries.

China needs to import a large amount of zinc ore every year due to its limited indigenous zinc reserves. In 2021, China imported 3,634,400 tons of zinc ore, down 4.97% year-on-year, with an import value of US$3,981 million, up 53.76% year-on-year, according to The publisher's analysis. From January to October 2022, China imported 3,265,700 tons of zinc ore, up 7.80% year-on-year, with an import value of US$3.967 billion, an increase of 22.54% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis shows that the average price of zinc ore imports in China generally shows a decreasing and then increasing trend in 2018-2022. In 2018-2020, the average price of zinc ore imports in China decreases continuously, from US$1.09 per kg to US$0.68 per kg. In 2021-2022, the average price of zinc ore imports in China continues to increase. From January to October 2022, the average price of zinc ore imports in China was US$1.21 per kg, an increase of 13.67% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imported zinc ore from 45 countries. The publisher's analysis shows that Australia, Peru, South Africa, the Russian Federation and Eritrea are China's major sources of zinc ore imports by import volume. Among them, Australia is China's largest source of zinc ore imports. in 2021, China imported 1,071,200 tons of zinc ore from Australia, accounting for 29.47% of total zinc ore imports in that year, with an import value of US$1,179 million, accounting for 29.61% of total imports.

China is one of the world's major zinc consumers and a major global importer of zinc. As China's demand for zinc expands in areas such as infrastructure construction and the automotive industry, the publisher expects that the size of China's zinc imports is expected to maintain growth over the period 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Zinc Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Zinc Ore Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Zinc Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Zinc Ore Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Zinc Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Zinc Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Zinc Ore Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Zinc Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Zinc Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Zinc Ore Import Analysis
1.1. Import Scale of Zinc Ore in China
1.1.1. Import Volume of Zinc Ore in China
1.1.2. Import Value of Zinc Ore in China
1.1.3. Import Price of Zinc Ore in China
1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Zinc Ore in China
1.1.5. Import Dependence of Zinc Ore in China
1.2. Main Import Sources of Zinc Ore in China
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Sphalerite Ore
2.1. Import Volume of Sphalerite
2.2. Import Value of Sphalerite
2.3. Import Price of Sphalerite
2.4 Import Sources of Sphalerite
2.4.1. By Import Volume
2.4.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Smithsonite
3.1. Import Volume of Smithsonite
3.2. Import Value of Smithsonite
3.3. Import Price of Smithsonite
3.4 Import Sources of Smithsonite
3.4.1. By Import Volume
3.4.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Willemite
4.1. Import Volume of Willemite
4.2. Import Value of Willemite
4.3 Import Price of Willemite
4.4 Import Sources of Willemite
4.4.1. By Import Volume
4.4.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Hemimorphite
5.1. Import Volume of Hemimorphite
5.2 Import Value of Hemimorphite
5.3 Import Price of Hemimorphite
5.4 Import Sources of Hemimorphite
5.4.1. By Import Volume
5.4.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Zincite Import Analysis
6.1. Import Volume of Zincite
6.2 Import Value of Zincite
6.3 Import Price of Zincite
6.4 Import Sources of Zincite
6.4.1. By Import Volume
6.4.2. By Import Value

7. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Troostite
7.1. Import Volume of Troostite
7.2. Import Value of Troostite
7.3 Import Price of Troostite
7.4 Import Sources of Troostite
7.4.1. By Import Volume
7.4.2. By Import Value

8. 2018-2022 China Zinc Ore Import Sources Analysis
8.1. Analysis of Zinc Ore Imports from Australia
8.2. Analysis of Zinc Ore Imports from Peru
8.3. Analysis of Zinc Ore Imports from South Africa
8.4. Analysis of Zinc Ore Imports from Russian Federation
8.5. Analysis of Zinc Ore Imports from Eritrea
8.6. Other Zinc Ore Import Analysis

9. China's Zinc Ore Import Outlook 2023-2032
9.1 Factors Affecting China's Zinc Ore Imports
9.1.1 Favorable Factors
9.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
9.2. China's Zinc Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032
9.2.1. Import Volume Forecast
9.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
9.2.3. Major Imported Zinc Ore Types Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x9wmh

