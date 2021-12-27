Research for ‘The Morning Show’ Unearthed Sexual Assault Accusation Against Ex-‘GMA’ Boss (Report)

Early research for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” was responsible for the sexual misconduct accusation against former “Good Morning America” boss Michael Corn, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Writer Jay Carson interviewed ABC News producer Kirstyn Crawford in 2017 and asked her about the prevalence of sexual harassment in the industry, according to the Journal, which cites people familiar with how the events played out. Per the report, she told him she was assaulted by Corn two years prior, he then told “GMA” anchor George Stephanopoulos and the veteran journalist then told company executives.

Crawford sued Corn and the network in August, accusing him of assault and ABC News of doing nothing when she raised the issue internally. She later amended her complaint to say that ABC News, in fact, retaliated against her after she complained.

Since the initial suit was filed, TheWrap has reached out to Disney for information on any possible independent investigation, as well as reports that ABC tried — and failed — to mediate with both Crawford and Jill McClain, another staffer who is supporting Crawford with her own allegation of assault against Corn. Corn, who departed ABC for Nexstar in April, denies inappropriate behavior with either woman.

A representative for ABC News did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Through a Disney spokesperson, ABC News did release one statement in August: “We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC News disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court.”