Research misconduct probe over claim Holocaust survivor had lesbian affair with Nazi guard

A Warwick University historian committed research misconduct by claiming that a concentration camp survivor had a lesbian affair with a Nazi guard

Dr Anna Hájková, associate professor of modern continental European history at the Russell Group university, was told that there was “insufficient evidence” for her allegation of a physical relationship.

A research misconduct panel also concluded that the ethical approval that should have been sought for the research before it was carried out.

The article by Dr Hájková, published in an Oxford University Press journal on German history, has now been “temporarily withdrawn”.

A letter to the Holocaust survivor’s daughter from Warwick University, seen by the Times Higher Education magazine, said that Dr Hájková should apologise to the daughter for the “distress” caused by their dialogue in 2014.

The Warwick University panel recommended that the journal article by Dr Hájková should be “reviewed in detail” by her “and a senior academic colleague” to clarify issues including “the position with regards to the non-anonymous use of archives” and “potential factual inconsistencies”. The panel also found that Dr Hájková should undergo research integrity training.

The panel also said that the university should “progress the issues raised within the investigation, in a process outside of the research misconduct enquiry”.

Daniel Sokol, the daughter’s barrister, said the research misconduct investigation has been a “slow process which has taken a heavy toll on my client”.

He added: “We hope the university will honour its commitment to prevent further scholarly misconduct and allow my client to get on with her life.”

Dr Hájková’s caseworker at University and College Union said: “The university’s processes have not yet concluded in regard to this matter, so it is not possible for Dr Hájková to comment on the case at this stage as she, unlike the complainant, is bound by the university’s confidentiality requirements.”

Dr Hájková has previously been fined €4,000 (£3,523) by a German court for breaching an injunction that forbade her from using the name of the Holocaust survivor, who has since passed away, for her photograph in relation to the claim without her daughter’s permission.

The fine was imposed because material by Dr Hájková that breached the injunction remained online.

A Warwick University spokesman confirmed that the panel found that the allegation of research misconduct was proven, adding that its recommendations have been “accepted in their entirety and implemented”.

The spokesman said that there are “active processes ongoing in relation to this matter" and that they cannot comment further at this stage.