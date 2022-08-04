Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

Research Frontiers Incorporated
·7 min read
Research Frontiers Incorporated
Research Frontiers Incorporated

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its June 30, 2022 second quarter. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

  • Date/Time: August 4, 2022, 4:30 PM ET

  • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785

  • Replay: Available on Friday, August 5, 2022 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

  1. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities decreased slightly as a result of lower to flat economic activity in the various industries that use the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology.

  2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase beginning later this year as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.

  3. This year Cadillac had multiple high-profile public exhibitions of its Cadillac Celestiq which enters series production next year and will be produced at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren Michigan. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s all-electric luxury flagship, and features a four-quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof using Research Frontiers variable tint technology.

  4. The Company’s net loss was $741,838 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of $527,935 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

  5. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million and working capital of approximately $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

 

June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,884,086

 

 

$

269,964

 

Marketable securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,755,111

 

Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,173,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021

 

 

442,454

 

 

 

831,636

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

235,355

 

 

 

92,931

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,561,895

 

 

 

3,949,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed assets, net

 

 

79,612

 

 

 

92,954

 

Operating lease ROU assets

 

 

396,819

 

 

 

469,824

 

Deposits and other assets

 

 

33,567

 

 

 

33,567

 

Total assets

 

$

3,071,893

 

 

$

4,545,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

$

190,001

 

 

$

182,091

 

Accounts payable

 

 

31,698

 

 

 

66,460

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

 

62,084

 

 

 

49,385

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

7,171

 

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

290,954

 

 

 

297,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

367,202

 

 

 

464,128

 

Total liabilities

 

 

658,156

 

 

 

762,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2022 and 2021

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

3,165

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

123,467,886

 

 

 

123,467,886

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(121,057,314

)

 

 

(119,687,128

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,413,737

 

 

 

3,783,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,071,893

 

 

$

4,545,987

 


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

$

259,339

 

 

$

327,060

 

 

$

85,511

 

 

$

113,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

1,282,937

 

 

 

1,128,674

 

 

 

682,239

 

 

 

503,078

 

Research and development

 

 

295,257

 

 

 

284,988

 

 

 

146,432

 

 

 

139,810

 

Total expenses

 

 

1,578,194

 

 

 

1,413,662

 

 

 

828,671

 

 

 

642,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(1,318,855

)

 

 

(1,086,602

)

 

 

(743,160

)

 

 

(528,951

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment (loss) income

 

 

(51,331

)

 

 

1,360

 

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,370,186

)

 

$

(1,085,242

)

 

$

(741,838

)

 

$

(527,935

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.02

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

 

31,642,686

 

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

 

31,650,396

 


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Total

Balance, January 1, 2021

 

 

31,575,786

 

 

$

3,158

 

 

$

123,164,623

 

 

$

(117,840,776

)

 

$

5,327,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exercise of options

 

 

74,610

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

86,255

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

86,262

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,085,242

)

 

 

(1,085,242

Balance, June 30, 2021

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,250,878

 

 

$

(118,926,018

)

 

$

4,328,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, January 1, 2022

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,467,886

 

 

$

(119,687,128

)

 

$

3,783,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,370,186

)

 

 

(1,370,186

Balance, June 30, 2022

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,467,886

 

 

$

(121,057,314

)

 

$

2,413,737

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Total

 

Balance, March 31, 2021

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,250,878

 

 

$

(118,398,083

)

 

$

4,855,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(527,935

)

 

 

(527,935

)

Balance, June 30, 2021

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,250,878

 

 

$

(118,926,018

)

 

$

4,328,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, March 31, 2022

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,467,886

 

 

$

(120,315,476

)

 

$

3,155,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(741,838

)

 

 

(741,838

)

Balance, June 30, 2022

 

 

31,650,396

 

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

123,467,886

 

 

$

(121,057,314

)

 

$

2,413,737

 


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,370,186

)

 

$

(1,085,242

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,409

 

 

 

14,941

 

Realized loss on marketable securities

 

 

60,143

 

 

 

-

 

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,650

 

Bad debts

 

 

156,772

 

 

 

-

 

ROU asset amortization

 

 

73,005

 

 

 

73,309

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalty receivables

 

 

232,410

 

 

 

(231,573

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(142,424

)

 

 

(143,413

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(22,063

)

 

 

40,823

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

7,171

 

 

 

26,002

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

(89,016

)

 

 

(81,289

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,079,779

)

 

 

(1,384,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of fixed assets

 

 

(1,067

)

 

 

(935

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,433,633

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

2,694,968

 

 

 

300,000

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

2,693,901

 

 

 

(3,134,568

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options

 

 

-

 

 

 

86,262

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

-

 

 

 

86,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,614,122

 

 

 

(4,433,098

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

269,964

 

 

 

4,772,705

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

1,884,086

 

 

$

339,607

 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co