Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today
WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its June 30, 2022 second quarter. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
Date/Time: August 4, 2022, 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
Replay: Available on Friday, August 5, 2022 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
Key Comments:
The Company’s fee income from licensing activities decreased slightly as a result of lower to flat economic activity in the various industries that use the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology.
The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase beginning later this year as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
This year Cadillac had multiple high-profile public exhibitions of its Cadillac Celestiq which enters series production next year and will be produced at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren Michigan. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s all-electric luxury flagship, and features a four-quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof using Research Frontiers variable tint technology.
The Company’s net loss was $741,838 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of $527,935 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million and working capital of approximately $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.
CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Assets
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,884,086
$
269,964
Marketable securities
-
2,755,111
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,173,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021
442,454
831,636
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
235,355
92,931
Total current assets
2,561,895
3,949,642
Fixed assets, net
79,612
92,954
Operating lease ROU assets
396,819
469,824
Deposits and other assets
33,567
33,567
Total assets
$
3,071,893
$
4,545,987
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liability
$
190,001
$
182,091
Accounts payable
31,698
66,460
Accrued expenses and other
62,084
49,385
Deferred revenue
7,171
-
Total current liabilities
290,954
297,936
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
367,202
464,128
Total liabilities
658,156
762,064
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2022 and 2021
3,165
3,165
Additional paid-in capital
123,467,886
123,467,886
Accumulated deficit
(121,057,314
)
(119,687,128
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,413,737
3,783,923
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,071,893
$
4,545,987
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Fee income
$
259,339
$
327,060
$
85,511
$
113,937
Operating expenses
1,282,937
1,128,674
682,239
503,078
Research and development
295,257
284,988
146,432
139,810
Total expenses
1,578,194
1,413,662
828,671
642,888
Operating loss
(1,318,855
)
(1,086,602
)
(743,160
)
(528,951
)
Net investment (loss) income
(51,331
)
1,360
1,322
1,016
Net loss
$
(1,370,186
)
$
(1,085,242
)
$
(741,838
)
$
(527,935
)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.02
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
31,650,396
31,642,686
31,650,396
31,650,396
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
Common Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, January 1, 2021
31,575,786
$
3,158
$
123,164,623
$
(117,840,776
)
$
5,327,005
Exercise of options
74,610
7
86,255
-
86,262
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,085,242
)
(1,085,242
Balance, June 30, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,926,018
)
$
4,328,025
Balance, January 1, 2022
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,467,886
$
(119,687,128
)
$
3,783,923
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,370,186
)
(1,370,186
Balance, June 30, 2022
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,467,886
$
(121,057,314
)
$
2,413,737
For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
Common Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, March 31, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,398,083
)
$
4,855,960
Net loss
-
-
-
(527,935
)
(527,935
)
Balance, June 30, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,926,018
)
$
4,328,025
Balance, March 31, 2022
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,467,886
$
(120,315,476
)
$
3,155,575
Net loss
-
-
-
(741,838
)
(741,838
)
Balance, June 30, 2022
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,467,886
$
(121,057,314
)
$
2,413,737
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,370,186
)
$
(1,085,242
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,409
14,941
Realized loss on marketable securities
60,143
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
-
1,650
Bad debts
156,772
-
ROU asset amortization
73,005
73,309
Change in assets and liabilities:
Royalty receivables
232,410
(231,573
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(142,424
)
(143,413
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(22,063
)
40,823
Deferred revenue
7,171
26,002
Operating lease liability
(89,016
)
(81,289
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,079,779
)
(1,384,792
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of fixed assets
(1,067
)
(935
)
Purchases of marketable securities
-
(3,433,633
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
2,694,968
300,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,693,901
(3,134,568
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
86,262
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
86,262
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,614,122
(4,433,098
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
269,964
4,772,705
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,884,086
$
339,607
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.